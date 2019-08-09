Join our Cloud7 community. Ask your questions, share your ideas and take part in discussions.
Nasuni announced the appointment of Joel Reich, former executive vice president at NetApp, and Peter McKay, CEO of Snyk, to its board of directors. Reich and McKay’s extensive experience and domain expertise in storage...
GoDaddy announced it has an agreement to acquire Over, the company developed the popular Over app. Over helps entrepreneurs and SMBs grow their brands by creating visual content. Over is an easy to use...
The third edition of the largest European digital infrastructure conference, Kickstart Europe takes place in Amsterdam. The international top of the data center, cloud, and connectivity industry meets on January 28th to discuss trends...
The new facility marks iland's 10th global cloud region providing customers secure access to DRaaS, IaaS and BaaS services. iland announced a new cloud region in Canada with the opening of its new data center facility...
PwC Switzerland and ImmuniWeb have unveiled a joint solution called Cyber Attack & Readiness Evaluation (CARE) Continuous. Cyber Attack & Readiness Evaluation (CARE) Continuous, PwC Switzerland and ImmuniWeb's joint solution, gives organizations a continuous...
CyrusOne has announced that it will be joining the Dutch Data Center Association (DDA) as the company preparing to open Amsterdam I. Dutch Data Center Association (DDA) has announced CyrusOne will be joining the...
Sucuri team found a malicious JavaScript injection within the WordPress index.php theme file on a compromised WordPress website. Sucuri announced that its security team found a JavaScript injection which redirects site visitors to a...
Web.com group announced the introduction of an easy-to-use DIY website builder that lets any business quickly create websites and online stores. Web.com announced its new website builder. The builder is packed with a free...
F5 Networks announced that it has completed the acquisition of online fraud and abuse prevention company, Shape Security. F5 Networks is adding protection from automated attacks, botnets, and targeted fraud to F5’s portfolio of...
CloudKnox announced that it closed $12M in a new round of funding, increasing the company's total funding to $22.75M. A new round of funding led by Sorenson Ventures with participation from early investors, including...
Google Cloud will serve as the preferred provider for Activision Blizzard’s game hosting infrastructure and YouTube as its exclusive streaming partner. Activision Blizzard and Google announced a strategic relationship. Activision Blizzard has chosen Google...
Linode, an independent cloud provider, introduced its advanced protection across its global network of 11 data centers to mitigate DDoS attacks. Increasing levels of DDoS attacks have caused hundreds of billions of dollars in...
Cloud infrastructure provider DigitalOcean announced the appointment of Carly Brantz as Chief Marketing Officer. DigitalOcean has appointed Carly Brantz as Chief Marketing Officer. Brantz will be responsible for DigitalOcean’s worldwide marketing operations to scale...
Global technology services provider NTT announced the launch of its own new Global Data Centers division. A new Global Data Centers division is announced by the NTT, which incorporates e-shelter, Gyron, Netmagic, NTT Indonesia...
Pluribus Networks announced a significant expansion of its distributed cloud portfolio. Pluribus Networks' new service enables telecom service providers to expand data center infrastructure to the central office, extend their cloud service offerings and...
GoDaddy may look at opening an Indian data center to be closer to customers in India. World's one of the most popular domain registrar and web hosting company GoDaddy, may consider opening a data...
Citrix urged its users to upgrade to a fixed build OR apply the provided mitigation to avoid attacks targeting the vulnerability. A vulnerability has been identified in Citrix Application Delivery Controller (ADC), if exploited,...
SiteGround launches website hosting services operating on solid-state drives or SSDs to provide secure storage and support fast page loading speeds. SiteGround announces the launch of their website hosting services operating on solid-state drives...
The largest Cloud Technology organization of Eurasia, CloudTalk Global - 2020, which is the first and only cloud-specific event across the region, will be held in Istanbul on April 21. The pulse of one...
FireEye announced that the company has acquired Cloudvisory on January 17, 2020. The intelligence-led security company, FireEye announced the acquisition of Cloudvisory. The acquisition will add cloud workload security capabilities to FireEye Helix. Thus...
A routing device to access the decentralized web on any platform, Blockchain Router is holding a funding campaign on Kickstarter. Blockchain Router is trying to raise funds on a Kickstarter campaign. The goal for...
Verizon and Google are partnering to deliver cloud gaming experience for gamers. Verizon's platform Fios and Google's cloud gaming service Stadia have announced that they are partnering to deliver a better gaming experience. Starting...
VMware announced its intent to acquire a fast-growing innovator of AI-based network analytics, Nyansa. VMware has announced its intent to acquire Nyansa, which will enable VMware to deliver end-to-end network visibility, monitoring and remediation...
STACK Infrastructure and Peterson Companies announced their plans to develop a data center campus in Virginia. The data center company STACK Infrastructure and one of the largest privately-owned real estate development companies Peterson Companies...
RTI Cables has selected Equinix to connect the new transpacific submarine cable system in Australia and Japan. RTI selected Equinix IBX data centers to complete construction on several new high-fiber capacity cables that will...
Valuable domain names will be sold in a live auction next week in Austin. Submissions for premium domain auction are now open. RightOfTheDot will be conducting a live and online domain premium auction during...
DE-CIX has announced its further expansion in South East Asia with a new internet exchange in Singapore. According to DE-CIX official announcement, its next Internet Exchange will be opened in the second half of...
Two important undersea cables that connect South Africa to the global internet have been hit by a breakdown. The South Atlantic 3/West Africa (SAT-3) and the West Africa Cable System (WACS) have been hit...
T5 Data Centers announced the purchase of a 164,000 square feet data center shell in the Elk Grove Technology Park. T5 Data Centers announced a new presence in the Elk Grove Technology Park in...
Vapor IO will deliver Cloudflare's cloud services on the Kinetic Edge platform in 36 USA cities. Kinetic Edge and Kinetic Edge Exchange's (KEX) creator Vapor IO has announced Cloudflare will be included in its...