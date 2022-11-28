Popular German server provider Contabo introduced this year’s lucrative Black Friday deals, offering high-quality service for a very competitive price. Contabo customers can get discounted prices now and benefit from discounts forever. During Black Friday, Contabo plans come with no setup fee and no location fee in the US and the UK.

50% off

The company also offers 50% off for private networking, custom images, VPS storage, and extensions. As a part of the Black Friday deals, Contabo is offering a free 1 TB SSD drive for every dedicated server, along with a 20% discount for other drives and a 50% discount for outlet servers. Object storage is also 20% off with no location fee.

Virtual Private Servers

Contabo offers high-quality virtual private servers featuring AMD EPYC 7282 processors, NVMe SSDs, and up to 60 GB RAM.

Virtual Dedicated Servers

Contabo offers virtual dedicated servers, a combination of cloud VPS and dedicated servers, for intensive compute workloads. Contabo’s VDS plans come with 100% dedicated RAM, processors, and enterprise-grade NVMe SSD storage.

Dedicated Servers

Contabo’s dedicated servers offer 100% resource allocation providing high performance, full control, and individual configuration.

Contabo is currently serving more than 150,000 customers globally with over 300,000 servers running with its 19 years of experience. Its plans enable organizations to manage their cloud infrastructure straight from code. Its 64 highly-trained support specialists are providing assistance to customers whenever they may need it.