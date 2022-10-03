Including an email service in the hosting service is crucial. Most customers expect to get a full package when they decide to pay for a hosting service. The reseller hosting service providers would require a separate reseller email hosting provider to deliver its customers the full package, which Qboxmail comes in place.

Aiming for easy management

Qboxmail is a reseller email service provider based in Europe. The company aims to deliver easy management of the systems; so the hosting providers could have more time for their businesses instead of messing around with their customers’ requests. With this aim, Qboxmail provides the WHMCS module that enables web hosting providers easily purchase and manage email accounts with the least possible number of steps.

With the free Qboxmail module for WHMCS, the hosting provider customers can purchase a premium email service directly. It also allows the resellers to create different products as email packages in all three plans of Qboxmail. They can also log into Webmail or Email Control Panel via the module.

WHMCS module by Qboxmail is free

Looking at the more basic management options, customers can add, remove, enable, and disable mailboxes, as well as add and remove email aliases through the WHMCS module by Qboxmail. Quota management and password updates are also available in the module.

With the WHMCS module’s and the multi-level Control Panel, it is easy to deliver Qboxmail’s white-label solution to the customer. To provide WHMCS email hosting service, hosting providers can easily download the module from WHMCS Marketplace without any extra charge. You can follow the link below to download the WHMCS module by Qboxmail, which comes with an extensive setup guide:

Click here to download the WHMCS module for WHMCS

About Qboxmail

Qboxmail is an email hosting provider offering a dedicated service to reseller partners such as web hosting providers and website builders. Qboxmail is a growing company already established in more than 40 countries.

Alessio Cecchi, CEO, and founder of Qboxmail, said;

« Emails are still the main professional communication tool but at the same time also the primary source of problems and dangers for businesses. Hosting providers must have the tools to support their customers. Qboxmail is a cloud-based business email management service that provides you the flexibility of a dedicated mail server combined with the simplicity and power of the cloud. »

Qboxmail’s mission is to save time in managing your customers’ emails while leaving time to focus on your core business. Forget about the most common professional email problems. SPAM, deliverability issues, IP address reputation, back-ups. Qboxmail will take care of your problems.

Qboxmail service has many advantages for both the hosting providers as well as the customers of the hosting providers:

Advantages for hosting providers:

WHMCS integration

Multi-level control panel

Automatic migration from other email servers

Real-time email log analytics

API for software integrations

White label solutions for Control Panel and Webmail

Benefits for the customers:

Robust built-in email security solutions

Mailboxes up to 100 GB

Backup and Email Archive with no limited space

Centralized management of e-mail signatures

Modern and user-friendly Webmail

Contacts and calendars sharing

Exchange ActiveSync protocol

Zoom integration for video meeting

Manage multiple email accounts at the same time

Aliases, forwards, vacation messages, sieve rules, canned messages

The Multi-Level Control Panel allows you to delegate email account management tasks to internal team members or directly to your customers, creating a different tenant for each of them.

You will have modern, user-friendly webmail with an integrated shared calendar that you can provide to your customers to increase the value of your offer.

Customized URL and logo

By taking advantage of white-labeling features, you will be able to customize all of our applications to maintain service provider ownership in the eyes of your customers. You will be able to request a customized access URL and display your logo in all our applications.

You can apply for Qboxmail to start delivering white-label email services by following the link below:

Click here to start using Qboxmail

The company also offers a 30-day free trial for those who want to check, which you can start immediately by following the link below:

Click here to get a 30-day free trial for Qboxmail

The pricing of Qboxmail services starts from 1€ for the Basic Plan, 1.5€ for the Professional Plan, and 2.5€ for Enterprise Plan and gets discounts as the number of email accounts goes to higher numbers. The first discount applies when the reseller hits 50 mailboxes.

Click here to compare the features between Qboxmail plans

In addition to those discounts, hosting providers will also receive a special offer from Qboxmail. Simply follow the link below to contact Qbox mail to find out what the special offer is.

Click here to contact and find out the special offer for hosting providers