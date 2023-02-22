Hugging Face has announced its new partnership with Amazon Web Services to help AI developers to develop their artificial intelligence more efficiently.

Hugging Face claims that this partnership will benefit developers in terms of better performance optimization of the models and lower costs.

We have seen incredible improvements in artificial intelligence in the last year. There are many new AI tools for almost every kind of work, including ChatGPT for chatting, GitHub Copilot for coding, and Midjourney for generating images. However, most high-quality AI models are developed by big companies; thus the gap between smaller individuals and tech giants is rapidly widening. Hugging Face, an AI tools company, partners with Amazon Web Services help to fix this problem.

Access to AWS’ ML tools

With the new partnership, the developers in the Hugging Face community will be able to access AWS’s machine learning and deep learning tools/hardware such as SageMaker, Trainium, and Inferentia to train, fine-tune, and deploy models on AWS itself. Hugging Face claims that this partnership will benefit developers in terms of better performance optimization of the models and lower costs.

Clement Delangue, CEO of Hugging Face said,

« The future of AI is here, but it’s not evenly distributed. Accessibility and transparency are the keys to sharing progress and creating tools to use these new capabilities wisely and responsibly. Amazon SageMaker and AWS-designed chips will enable our team and the larger machine-learning community to convert the latest research into openly reproducible models that anyone can build on. »

This partnership will not directly end up with a new ChatGPT, however, it will enable smaller individuals to develop their own AIs.