Mark Zuckerberg appears to be trying to keep up with the current digital trends, as he recently added a blue check mark to Facebook. After the success of ChatGPT, Zuckerberg has revealed that Meta is creating “a new top-level product group” to integrate generative AI into its billions of users’ services.

Whatsapp and Messenger chatbot

Zuckerberg also stated that the team will first focus on developing creative tools, but the long-term goal is to develop “AI personas that can help people in a variety of ways.” To begin, the company is testing text-based AI tools on WhatsApp and Messenger.

Zuckerberg seems to be a bit more cautious with AI integration than Google, but AI is everywhere we look online anyway. From autocorrect to payments through online shops, we use AI-integrated services every single day. Zuckerberg says:

« We’re exploring experiences with text (like chat in WhatsApp and Messenger), with images (like creative Instagram filters and ad formats), and with video and multi-modal experiences. We have a lot of foundational work to do before getting to the really futuristic experiences, but I’m excited about all of the new things we’ll build along the way. »

Outside of the product team, Meta reports that it will continue to have researchers working on longer-term projects in various forms of AI, including those conducting academic research that Meta will continue to publish and share externally.