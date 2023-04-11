Microsoft has announced that they will be implementing the Microsoft 365 Copilot artificial intelligence into OneNote.

The AI tsunami continues as many companies announce new AI or AI-enhanced software for their customers as well as implement AI into their existing software. Microsoft is one of those companies and trying hard to be one of the first to deliver artificial intelligence-enhanced services. Now, the company has announced that its 365 Copilot AI is going to be implemented in OneNote.

Enhanced with Copilot

OneNote, Microsoft‘s digital notebook application, is being enhanced with the addition of Microsoft 365 Copilot. A video that is published with the announcement shows that Copilot can make a complete plan for a party by receiving a couple of details, then putting all of the information directly as a page in OneNote. Then, when the user asks to make a to-do list, the AI immediately creates the list.

The demonstration shows that a couple of simple requests could allow users to skip many planning steps of making a party to 365 Copilot. While this is only one specific example, artificial intelligence implementation can help with many other tasks, transforming OneNote from a simple note-taking application to an assistant.

The release date of Microsoft 365 Copilot on OneDrive is not clear yet. We expect it to be released in a few weeks since tech giants are racing each other to deliver those AI tools as quickly as possible.