OpenAI removed the news from Google Docs after it was provided by a Twitter user, indicating that they were not yet prepared to make it public.

The non-profit OpenAI Incorporated and its for-profit sibling company, OpenAI Limited Partnership, make up the artificial intelligence research facility known as OpenAI. OpenAI performs AI research with the stated goal of advancing and creating a friendly AI.

OpenAI Foundry

OpenAI discreetly unveiled their latest developer platform, Foundry, which makes it possible so customers can now use dedicated capacity to run OpenAI’s machine learning models. The news was posted by a Twitter user and uploaded to Google Documents which OpenAI took down, which must mean they were not ready to disclose the information.

OpenAI has privately announced a new developer product called Foundry, which enables customers to run OpenAI model inference at scale w/ dedicated capacity. It also reveals that DV (Davinci; likely GPT-4) will have up to 32k max context length in the public version. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5KEsWLqPdc — Travis Fischer (@transitive_bs) February 21, 2023

Details for Foundry

If the news posted on Twitter is trustworthy, then OpenAI’s Foundry is made for “cutting-edge” customers running larger workloads. Users will be able to monitor their own instances with the same tools and dashboards OpenAI uses to build on its own models and optimize shared capacity models. Users also have control over the exact snapshot of their model, so they can choose if they want to update to the latest model or not.

Foundry does not come cheap though, as rentals are based on 3-month or 1-year commitments and priced as such: