Microsoft has introduced a new AI-based image creator tool to let users make their individual images by using their imagination.

-based image creator tool to let users make their individual images by using their imagination. The new tool is powered by an advanced version of the DALL-E, a model from Microsoft’s partners at OpenAI.

The new Bing Image Creator is fully integrated into the Bing chat experience, initiating in Creative mode.

Last month Microsoft unveiled the new AI-powered Bing and Microsoft Edge, the copilot for the web, to provide a better search and finish answers as well as a new chat experience with the ability to create content. The tech company has taken it to the next level by introducing the new Bing Image Creator Tool.

How does Bing Image Creator work?

The Bing Image Creator is powered by the DALL-E model from its partners at OpenAI and allows you to create an image purely by using your own words to outline the image you want to create. With the addition of Bing Image Creator, you can now generate both written and visual content in one place from within a chat. In the blog post, Microsoft says;

« By typing in a description of an image, providing additional context like location or activity, and choosing an art style, Image Creator will generate an image from your imagination. It’s like your creative copilot. »

I have tried to create two images that I wanted to see. Let’s see what are the outcomes of the below two exhibits.

Exhibit 1

I simply described the picture as “an old woman sitting on a snowy mountain” in the chat and hit to create button.

I believe if the description is well-detailed, the outcome can be more profound. But still, I was happy with the result.

Exhibit 2

I asked the Bing image creator tool to make a picture of myself. The description was “Hanife Diktas sitting on a snowy mountain”.

In exhibit 2, I hoped that Bing Image Creator could find me via the internet and put my picture on the snowy mountain. However, It did not work that way. Instead of me, a man appeared in the image. Still, a long way to go for such requests.

You may try your own versions on Bing website.

