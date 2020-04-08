There are some advantages and disadvantages of working from home. On the side of difficulties, focusing problems are at the top. Let’s have a look at 7 useful advice boosting your productivity while you are working remotely.

Plan daily work

To cope with the challenge of keeping track of what you have to do throughout your workday, you should make a task list. So, you can check if you completed all your daily tasks at the end of the day.

Build a special workspace

Working from your bedroom or living room might cause loads of distractions. It kills your productivity. You should design an area of your home to get work done.

Manage your time

Most productive times depend on the individual. You should discover your high productivity periods and should build your work schedule around your peak productivity periods.

Remember you are at work

Remote working means you have to work, but distant. So, it doesn’t mean you can watch TV, read books. You have to limit your work time. You should get up at a set time and get ready for work.

Take short breaks

Sometimes working from home can be more advantageous than working at the office. You can get more tasks from home because there will be fewer distractions. While getting more done from home, you should take short breaks that affect your focus positively.

Stay calm against Coronavirus

Fear or anxiety due to Coronavirus affects your focus on work. You should avoid fearing from Coronavirus for not to become less productive.

Use time management apps

If it is hard for you to stay on task while working from home, you should use time management apps like Harvest, RescueTime, Toggl. It helps you to discover your most productive times.