Since the beginning of the COVID19 pandemic, the world has immediately begun a transition into remote working. Some people have started using their existing gaming systems and some of them have decided to create a new working environment at home. Now many people work at home even if the pandemic is pretty much calmed down. COVID19 has shifted the world; now we are not losing much time on the road to our offices. However, this shift has also caused some negative effects: we are spending more time sitting in front of a computer and less walking.

For a few years, more and more companies have decided to penetrate the gaming chair industry. Now, it is quite a competitive industry having many companies from all around the world. Even regular gaming peripheral companies decided to enter the scene; either by themselves or by partnering with furniture companies. We have many gaming chair options to choose from. So we are delivering the best 7 gaming chairs for you.

For the sake of creating a new working environment or enhancing the existing ones, people are spending buying a variety of peripherals, including keyboards, webcams, headphones, monitors, and more. But one of the most important peripherals is often being ignored: chairs. People generally tend to use some of the existing chairs to sit in front of the screen, even if their purpose is not for sitting for hours. When people are spending many hours in front of the computer, the chair they sit on it starts becoming the top peripheral that directly affects users’ health. Choosing the right “thing” to sit on it for hours is crucial; choosing the wrong one will show its direct effects in the short or mid-term.

The best gaming chairs of 2022

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022

Secretlab’s Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair looks like a traditional gaming chair, but it successfully hides many of its secrets. It has three size options: small, regular, and XL; allowing up to 90, 100, and 180 kg weight, respectively. It offers three different upholstery material options as well including Secretlab NEO Hybrid Leatherette, SoftWeave Plus Fabric, and NAPA leather.

One of the most interesting features that Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 offer is the magnetically attachable headrest and armrests. This means the headrests do not come with elastic straps that wear off in months, or years. Magnetic armrests also allow users to swap their armrest material in a second.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 not only has lumbar support but is also adjustable to match users’ body shapes. Those combined, make the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 one of the best gaming chairs you can buy, even if it looks like a simple gaming chair.

Supported weight: Up to 180 kg (XL)

Up to 180 kg (XL) Product weight: Up to 37.5 kg (XL)

Up to 37.5 kg (XL) Maximum back angle: 165 degrees

165 degrees Pillows: Magnetic head pillow

Magnetic head pillow Armrest adjustment options: 4-way, magnetic swappable

4-way, magnetic swappable Upholstery material: Secretlab NEO Hybrid Leatherette, SoftWeave Plus Fabric, or NAPA Leather

Secretlab NEO Hybrid Leatherette, SoftWeave Plus Fabric, or NAPA Leather Warranty: 3 years, extendable to 5 years

3 years, extendable to 5 years Price: $519 (small and regular), $569 (XL)

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons ✔ Size options ✘ No lumbar pillow included ✔ Magnetic headrest ✘ Looks too “normal” ✔ Adjustable lumbar support

Logitech G x Herman Miller Embody

Logitech G’s partnership with a furniture company, Herman Miller has brought a high-end gaming chair named Embody. The chair has a unique, complicated design, and it does not hide its complexity. It looks like it came out of a science fiction movie. The chair supports up to 136 kilograms and it uses Sync fabric, 100% polyester material on its upholstery material.

The main aim of the Logitech G x Herman Miller Embody is to make sure players sit on chairs in the way they stand up. To accomplish this mission, the companies in partnership put an adjustable back support feature. The armrests are also adjustable, just like any other gaming chair. However, they made a unique design for them as well. The height adjustment can be made by pressing a button; which brings the armrests in a curved way. Then the user can move them to the sides.

The gaming chair gives the option to set the adjust the depth of the seat but it does not have a headrest. The lack of a headrest might be a dealbreaker since some of the potential customers might want to get the chair into a resting position by leaning the upholster to the back but find nowhere to put their heads. But for anything else, the Logitech G x Herman Miller Embody is a top-level gaming chair with a lot of adjustability options and a hefty price tag.

Supported weight: 136 kg

136 kg Product weight: –

– Maximum back angle: 90 degrees

90 degrees Pillows: None

None Armrest adjustment options: 4-way, no rotation

4-way, no rotation Upholstery material: Sync fabric, cooling foam

Sync fabric, cooling foam Warranty: 12 years

12 years Price: $1,795

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons ✔ Innovative upholstery design ✘ Very, very expensive ✔ Looks very cool ✘ Lacks headrest ✔ 12-year warranty

DXRacer Air Pro

One of the first gaming chair companies, DXRacer, has many products. However, DXRacer Air Pro shines with its upholstery and seat material: mesh. It allows full breathing for the contact points of the users’ bodies. This is a huge advantage for DXRacer Air Pro; it grants a lot of comfort in summer gaming sessions. The chair supports up to 100 kg weight.

DXRacer Air Pro comes with adjustable lumbar support, which is rail mounted on the backside. It is not adjustable while sitting thou, users will need to go back to adjust it. It has an optional magnetic lumbar pillow as well that attaches directly to the lumbar support mechanism.

The adjustable headrest of DXRacer Air Pro is included in the package. The armrests can move in 6 directions and they can be rotated as well. It gives full control over the armrests, which is nice. DXRacer Air Pro seems to be a traditional DXRacer product with full features but uses mesh material. And this material makes DXRacer Air Pro one of the best gaming chairs for hot regions.

Supported weight: 100 kg

100 kg Product weight: 26.5 kg

26.5 kg Maximum back angle: 135 degrees

135 degrees Pillows: Head pillow, optional lumbar pillow

Head pillow, optional lumbar pillow Armrest adjustment options: 6-way and rotation

6-way and rotation Upholstery material: Mesh

Mesh Warranty: 2 years for accessories, lifetime for the frame

2 years for accessories, lifetime for the frame Price: $399

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons ✔ Best material for hot environments ✘ Weight support is a bit low ✔ Adjustable lumbar support ✘ Lumbar pillow should be included in the package ✔ Not so expensive

Corsair T3 Rush

One of the cooling, memory, and gaming peripheral companies, Corsair, has introduced its gaming chair, T3 Rush as well. T3 Rush is a simple-looking, high-quality gaming chair that offers all the necessary things at once at a reasonable price. It can carry up to 120 kg and it comes with three different color options.

While being a simple-looking chair, it has a regular body shape of traditional gaming chairs on the market. It is a safe design and it is proven to be accepted by the gaming community. It uses breathable soft fabric material on its upholstery. Corsair T3 Rush comes with a height-adjustable lumbar support pillow and a head pillow.

The armrests can move in 6 directions and can be rotated as well. They have a carbon-fiber material look, which enhances Corsair T3 Rush’s coolness factor a bit further. Overall, it is a solid, nice, and durable entry-level gaming chair that provides everything up to a level, without something “excetpional”.

Supported weight: 120 kg

120 kg Product weight: 21.5 kg

21.5 kg Maximum back angle: 170 degrees

170 degrees Pillows: Head pillow, lumbar pillow

Head pillow, lumbar pillow Armrest adjustment options: 6-way and rotation

6-way and rotation Upholstery material: Soft fabric

Soft fabric Warranty: 2 years

2 years Price: $319

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons ✔ Quite a good bargain ✘ Nothing special except its cost ✔ Delivers everything you need ✘ Warranty is limited to 2 years ✔ Soft fabric upholstery material

Razer Iskur

Razer’s first gaming chair Iskur is an interesting gaming chair that brings some innovative solutions to support the users’ lumbar. Razer Iskur looks pretty the same as the other gaming chairs except for its green/black Razer theme and its oddly placed “For gamers by gamers” stitch. The chair can carry up to 136 kg.

Razer Iskur comes with three surfacing/color options: Black and green (Razer themed) leather, full black leather, and dark gray fabric. The fabric option provides some breathing but it is also harder to clean while the leather option is directly the opposite. The chair has an adjustable lumbar support mechanism that can go forward to hold the user in a good posture. However, we should admit that its angular movement is not the best solution for supporting the lumbar. Still, Iskur can make the comfort of your lumbar in its default or very little adjusted position.

The armrests of Razer Iskur provide 6 direction adjustment options in addition to the rotation movement. The adjustment buttons are well hidden in the armrests, so they will not annoy or harm the owners. Razer offers a three-year warranty, but excluding wear or tear of the leather/fabric. Razer Iskur is a fairly nice gaming chair for those who want to enhance its Razer ecosystem with a fully-functional and very comfortable gaming chair.

Supported weight: 136 kg

136 kg Product weight: 30 kg

30 kg Maximum back angle: 139 degrees

139 degrees Pillows: Optional head pillow

Optional head pillow Armrest adjustment options: 6-way and rotation

6-way and rotation Upholstery material: Leather or fabric

Leather or fabric Warranty: 3 years

3 years Price: $499

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons ✔ Adjustable lumbar support ✘ Weirdly positioned stitch that will immediately tear ✔ Fabric and leather options ✘ Weird lumbar support mechanism ✔ Solid design

Noblechairs Hero

Noblechairs Hero is a well-made gaming chair that shines with its material options. It is one of the most “serious” looking gaming chairs on our list; which makes it pretty useful for hybrid use cases for both gaming and home-office working with video conferences. It offers a maximum load weight of 150 kg which makes it a better choice for some high-weight gamers.

Noblechairs Hero offers four different material options: synthetic leather, real leather, high-tech faux leather, and fabric. Those material options directly affect the cost as well; but still, having those options will satisfy many potential customers. The base model, the synthetic leather option has holes in the backside to allow breathing as well. The chair comes with integrated and adjustable lumbar support as well, providing additional comfort to the spine of the user. In addition to its mechanical lumbar support, Hero includes back and head pillows in the package too.

Noblechairs Hero’s armrests have 6-direction adjustability and they can be rotated as well. Being a company from Germany, Noblechairs shows its craftmanship with the details in Hero. However, the company offers only 2 years of warranty. Still, it is a nice-looking high-quality gaming chair and you will have no issues using it at video conferences.

Supported weight: 150 kg

150 kg Product weight: 30 kg

30 kg Maximum back angle: 125 degrees

125 degrees Pillows: Head and lumbar pillows

Head and lumbar pillows Armrest adjustment options: 6-way and rotation

6-way and rotation Upholstery material: Synthetic leather, real leather, high-tech faux leather, and fabric

Synthetic leather, real leather, high-tech faux leather, and fabric Warranty: 2 years

2 years Price: Ranging between $459 and $719 depending on material choice

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons ✔ Plenty of material options ✘ Warranty is only 2 years ✔ 150 kg weight support ✔ Adjustable lumbar support

Thermaltake CyberChair E500

Thermaltake CyberChair E500 is a unique chair that combines a full-mesh surface for breathing and full adjustability in an innovative design. This chair puts an eye-popping look behind ergonomics; delivering as much comfort as it can. Its look does not scream “I am a gaming chair”; instead it is very suitable for home-office purposes or even normal offices. It can hold up to 150 kilograms despite its mesh material.

As we mentioned above, Thermaltake CyberChair E500 is covered with mesh everywhere allowing full breathability. It makes CyberChair E500 especially good for the potential customers in hot regions. The chair comes with integrated lumbar support. It is not adjustable but it is elastic; it will constantly push forward to your back to support. In addition, users can adjust the position of the seat component of the chair by pushing forward and backward to hit the best curvature position of it. The “head pillow” is integrated and adjustable as well. Although, some users might want to use it without the headrest, which is not possible.

The armrests of Thermaltake CyberChair E500 are adjustable in 4 directions and can be rotated. The chair shines with its adjustment controls as well. It has very small levers just below the seat component to set the shape of the whole chair, which makes it a lot easier. The chair has a 2-year warranty. Overall, Thermaltake CyberChair E500 is a very comfortable and adjustable chair, and one of the best gaming chairs you can buy.

Supported weight: 150 kg

150 kg Product weight: 27 kg

27 kg Maximum back angle: 117 degrees

117 degrees Pillows: Attached headrest

Attached headrest Armrest adjustment options: 4-way and rotation

4-way and rotation Upholstery material: Mesh

Mesh Warranty: 2 years

2 years Price: $599

Pros and Cons