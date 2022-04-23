We have many gaming-oriented peripherals around our PCs, including monitors, keyboards, chairs, and even speakers. So, the next step is the gaming desks. They are mostly aiming to hide the cables, provide additional accessories for placing headphones or other stuff and grant lots of space to put everything on them. Here are the 7 best gaming desks we carefully chose for you.

Eureka Ergonomic Z60

Euroka Ergonomic Z60 is a big desk with Z-shaped legs and a nice-looking style. It screams being a gamer-focused desk with its details and colors. The top of the desk is covered with carbon-fiber texture and it has a massive 150 x 60 cm desk area, at 78 cm height. The desk can handle up to 225 kilograms, which is way more than enough for putting on the most complicated gaming systems, including the case.

Name Eureka Ergonomic Z60 Desk surface area 150 x 60 cm Desk height 78 cm Shape Rectangular Price 255$

Both sides of the desk area are covered with RGB lighting and have a cup holder and a headphone hook. It delivers a controller stand and a huge mousepad as well. The sides of the desk area are higher than usual with the RGB lighting equipment. You might both like or dislike this unusual shape since it might be useful for putting things that can slide, like batteries, and also prevent adding more desk-side accessories.

Eureka Ergonomic Z60 is a pretty solid choice as a gaming desk with its sturdiness and massive size. RGB is a nice touch, although it also might end up being distractive while gaming.

Pros Cons ✔ Can handle heavy systems ✘ RGB will not sync with other components ✔ Looks very stylish ✘ No height adjustment

Arozzi Arena Moto

Arozzi Arena Moto is a massive desk with a 160 x 82 cm surface area. Although, there is a curvature through the desk on the user side, which is great for accessibility. The legs are downside-T shaped and they have electric motors to adjust the height. The control panel for height adjustment is placed on the right side of the desk and the desk can be set between 73 and 117 cm; enabling users to stand up while gaming. Despite its mechanical accents, Arozzi Arena Moto can hold up to 120 kilograms.

Name Arozzi Arena Moto Desk surface area 160 x 82 cm Desk height 73 – 117 cm Shape Rectangular with a curvature Price 649$

The desk has 3 holes for cable management and monitor attachment, and it comes with a perfectly-fitting mousepad, with holes. The top of the desk comes in 3 pieces and the massive mousepad perfectly hides the edges of them. However, this also makes the desk-covering mousepad a necessary item. Some users might not want to put some of their stuff on the mousepad; which is impossible on Arozzi Arena Moto.

This desk shines with its electrical height adjustment option and enables stand-up gaming. And, its massive size, of course.

Pros Cons ✔ Standing-up option with electrical height adjustment ✘ The desk comes in 3 pieces ✔ Comes with a perfect-fitting mousepad ✘ Lacks some accessories

Thermaltake ToughDesk 500L RGB Battlestation

Thermaltake ToughDesk 500L RGB Battlestation is an L-shaped gaming desk for the games who want extra desk space at the side. The main desk surface is 160 x 80 cm and the side surface brings an additional 80 x 60 cm space. This also means that you have only a 100 x 80 cm area if you want to center all of your equipment on the main area; then you have extra vertical space on your right side. It is a bit weird but we are pretty sure some people will ask for this for various use cases such as gaming PC + work laptop in home-office environments.

Name Thermaltake ToughDesk 500L RGB Battlestation Desk surface area 160 x 80 cm (main) / 80 x 60 (side) Desk height 70 – 110 cm Shape L-shaped Price 1,624$

The height of the desk can be adjustable between 70 and 110 cm, thanks to its triple-motor mechanism. This maximum height allows a stand-up stance while gaming or working as well. Thermaltake ToughDesk 500L RGB Battlestation can handle up to 150 kilograms, and the height adjustment mechanism comes with a safety sensor to stop when it hits something while colliding. The desk comes with a full-surface RGB mousepad for the main area and a full-surface non-RGB mousepad for the side area. However, the RGB one does not fully cover the desk on the corners, which makes it look a bit weird.

Overall, ToughDesk 500L RGB Battlestation is a top-tier gaming desk for hybrid environments for working and gaming. But it does not come at a low price at all.

Pros Cons ✔ Collision sensor while collapsing the desk ✘ The L-shape limits the actual gaming space ✔ RGB syncing is possible ✘ Very, very expensive

Cougar Mars 60″

Cougar Mars 60″ is a high-tier gaming desk that delivers some unusual features. It has a 150 x 75 cm desk surface area with a curvature at the user side. The desk is height-adjustable with motors; which can change the height of the desk between 75 and 85 cm. The sides of the desk are covered with carbon-fiber texture. The front of the desk is angled towards the user which will eliminate the ache after several hours of gaming caused by relatively sharp edges on other desks.

Name Cougar Mars 60″ Desk surface area 150 x 75 cm Desk height 75 – 85 cm Shape Rectangular Price 463$

Cougar Mars 60″ has RGB lighting panels on the sides of the desk which also grants additional height to the surface. The most interesting part of the desk is the integrated control panels. There are two panels in front of it, aimed at the user, that replaces the front-panel elements of your desktop PC. They include 2x USB 3.0 ports, reset button, a power button, 3.5 mm audio jack, and 3.5 mm and 3.5 mm microphone jack. This feature alone, might be a reason to buy Cougar Mars 60″.

Cougar’s product is an innovative gaming desk product that delivers almost everything gamers expect; then goes beyond with an idea that gamers do not even know they want it.

Pros Cons ✔ Angled edges on user-side ✘ No accessories included ✔ Full-fledged front panel integration ✘ Limited height adjustment

Lian Li DK-05F

Lian Li DK-05F is a unique product that combines a gaming desk with not just one, but two computer cases. The desk has a 140 x 78 cm 8-mm tempered glass surface area. Its downside-T-shaped legs allow height adjustment between 69 and 117 cm. Since it has to carry the computer components inside, it is very thick as a desk; 22.5 cm. However, the thickness gets thinner towards the user, down to 9 cm. Still, it might affect the comfort of the user.

Name Lian Li DK-05F Desk surface area 140 x 78 cm Desk height 69 – 117 cm Shape Rectangular Price 2,000$

Lian Li DK-05F can hold two E-ATX-sized PCs, which might be pretty useful for hybrid home-office environments, or streaming. The PCs are cooled with integrated water-cooling solutions. The glass surface of the desk can switch between opaque and transparent mode, which is really cool. Although, this glass also serves as the cover for the PC. When you decide to change or check something on the PC, you will need to take the whole glass away first. Yes, you will need to put away everything on your desk before doing it. And yes, the glass might end up being broken in this process. The glass should also weigh around 22 kilograms.

Lian Li DK-05F is not the most ergonomic gaming desk around but it is indeed one of the most luxurious. If you want to showcase your PC through your gaming desk, just shoot it.

Pros Cons ✔ A unique design combining two PC cases with a desk ✘ Not very ergonomic ✔ Glass transparency switching feature ✘ Opening the “case” is pain

Ikea Utespelare

Ikea Utespelare is a budget-friendly gaming desk that delivers some nice features. Its desk surface area is 160 x 80 cm some of which is covered by a grill, instead of wood. One large side of the desk is hollowed, which can be both turned towards or away from the user.

Name Ikea Utespelare Desk surface area 160 x 80 cm Desk height 68 – 78 cm Shape Rectangular Price 199$

The grill surface is made to provide additional air circulation when the PC is put under the desk. However, it might also be useful if you put your gaming desk in front of a heater in your home (just like I did), allowing hot air to come through the grill. The legs of Utespelare are A-shaped and they allow height adjustment between 68 and 78 cm.

Ikea Utespelare is a nice desk with some little details that might actually end up being pretty useful in some cases. It is mostly a basic desk, but it is also inexpensive.

Pros Cons ✔ Pretty cheap ✘ No accessories ✔ The grilled surface might be useful ✘ Height options might be too low for some people

Amazon Basics Gaming Computer Desk

The e-commerce giant Amazon has its own gaming desk product to deliver what a gamer needs. It has K-shaped legs for endurance and there is a bar between the sides of the desks which might also serve as a footrest. It provides a 101 x 59 cm desk area at 75 cm height, but the extensions from the sides and the top makes it take up more space in the room.

Name Amazon Basics Gaming Computer Desk Desk surface area 100 x 60 cm Desk height 75 cm Shape Rectangular Price 100$

Since we are talking about accessories, Amazon Basics Gaming Computer Desk provides headphones, cups, disk, gamepad, and tablet holders included. It also has an additional monitor table; however, it makes the desk a bit wobbly. There is a rack under the table as well but it also limits the movement space of users’ legs. Thankfully, it is removable.

Overall, Amazon Basics Gaming Computer Desk is a nice choice as a budget desk; providing the basics but not delivering anything fancy.

Pros Cons ✔ Many removable extensions ✘ A bit wobbly ✔ Very cheap ✘ Limited leg space if the rack is not removed

FAQ

What desks do most gamers use?

Gamers mostly prefer big and sturdy tables that will not shake while moving the mouse rapidly.

What size desk is best for gaming?

The best size for gaming depends on the peripherals of the PC, especially the monitor.

Do you need a gaming desk?

A gaming desk is not a necessity but a preference. Having a sturdy and big enough desk will do the trick.

Is L shaped desk good for gaming?

L-shaped desks are good enough for gaming even though it blocks some of the space on them. However, they are great for PC + laptop hybrid gaming/working environments.

Is a 24-inch desk deep enough?

The 24-inch desks are generally deep enough for gaming, depending on the leg of the monitor. You might need to buy a monitor arm if you are using the keyboard distant away from your body.

Is a 40-inch desk good for gaming?

A 40-inch desk is enough for gaming if you have basic peripherals and a non-ultrawide monitor. However, placing additional peripherals might cause problems.

Is a 55-inch desk good for gaming?

Yes, a 55-inch desk is good for gaming.

Is a 60-inch desk too big?

A 60-inch is not too big if you have enough space in your room. You can put multiple monitors in addition to your PC case on a 60-inch desk.

Can a 47-inch desk fit two monitors?

Yes, a 47-inch desk can fit two 27″ monitors. However, you will not have any room to put anything on the sides of the desk such as speakers.