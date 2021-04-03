There are many types of hosting services like managed hosting, shared hosting, and more. Managed hosting is one of these hosting services which can be defined as a web hosting model where a third-party provider is responsible for the hosting, administration, problem-solving, and maintenance of the client’s hardware, software, or cloud computing resources.

What is Managed WordPress Hosting?

WordPress is the global leader of content management systems with its 60% market share. If you are using and managing a WordPress website, you may consider a managed WordPress Hosting solution to manage your site and infrastructure. It is designed to provide optimal technology and resources to support WordPress websites. So Managed WordPress Hosting is a hosting model that specifically handles WordPress.

In terms of benefits, it differs from traditional installations in that it handles the entire installation for you. Furthermore, Managed WordPress hosting offers a user-friendly dashboard portal that allows you to update, manage, and backup all your future installations.

To meet the WordPress website’s unique needs, Managed WordPress Hosting solutions provide Managed WordPress security, automatic WordPress theme, plugin, and core updates, as well as managed server resources that complement WordPress’s technical needs.

Best Managed WordPress Hosting Services for 2021

Let’s have a look at some of the Managed WordPress Hosting Services that you may choose in 2021. All of these hosting companies offer managed WordPress hosting plans that have pricing range from cheap to expensive with monthly or yearly payment options.

Kinsta

Kinsta is one of the good options to get your site a managed WordPress hosting. It offers a fully managed service that includes free migration to the server and daily backups. Kinsta is built with Next-Gen infrastructure and is powered by Google cloud platform. Note that the company will handle the migration of your sites for free till 31 December, if you are migrating from WP Engine, Flywheel, SiteGround, Pagely, Pantheon, Cloudways, GoDaddy, DreamHost, Bluehost, HostGator, A2 Hosting, tsoHost, or WPX Hosting.

Plans & Pricing

WP Engine

One of the most popular hosting service providers WP Engine offers managed WordPress hosting service. WPEngine managed WordPress hosting provides free SSL certificate and CDN ready, daily backups, firewall, and threat detection. You can also benefit from its Stevie Award Winning Customer Support. In addition to this, it is easy to test and deploy at any moment.

Plans & Pricing

BlueHost

Bluehost that powers over 2 million websites worldwide added managed WordPress hosting services to its hosting plan offerings. With this new service, BlueHost offers an all-in-one managed WordPress platform that is scalable to the demands of your expanding website. You can prefer one of three plans depending on your needs. All plans have a 30-day free trial and money-back guarantee and free SSL for one WordPress website.

Plans & Pricing

GoDaddy

GoDaddy offers four managed WordPress hosting plans. For beginners, all plans have pre-built sites and drag & drop page editor. Automatic WordPress core software and security updates, SFTP access (Deluxe, Ultimate, and Ecommerce plans), One-click migration tool are some of the other benefits of GoDaddy’s managed WordPress hosting plans. For the users who need managed WordPress hosting over 5 websites, the company offers pro plans.

Plans & Pricing

FastComet

FastComet’s FastCloud hosting platform includes specialized solutions for WordPress hosting. WordPress Application Security Layer defenses network that counteracts botnet attacks and exploits with a shield of protection for all WordPress websites. It features free managed migrations, daily and weekly backups, and free CloudFlare CDN.

Plans & Pricing

SiteGround

SiteGround Managed WordPress hosting comes with tools for WordPress webmasters. These designed tools make easy to build and maintain a WordPress site. In addition to daily backups, dev toolkit, SiteGround added collaboration tools that enable users to easily add collaborators, ship sites to clients, and give clients white label access to their site’s Site Tools. All three managed WordPress hosting solution features unlimited databases and 30 days money-back guarantee.

Plans & Pricing

InMotion

InMotion offers managed WordPress hosting plans with one year, two years and monthly payment options. All plans come with a free SSL certificate, free domain, and security suite. In addition to this, InMotion managed WordPress hosting plans include Google apps integrated and easy set-up with a one-click installer.

Plans & Pricing