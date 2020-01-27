There are multiple reasons for small and medium-sized businesses on the web to choose Virtual Private Servers (VPS). Here is the top 7 we’ve picked for you.

Virtual Private Servers allows users to have their own servers with a small budget. Instead of having a physical server, it may be very useful to have a VPS especially for low budget projects or users not to struggle with physical server maintenance. There are many VPS providers in the market that can fit the users’ demands. We have covered the benefits of a virtual private server for you.

What is Virtual Private Server (VPS)?

Virtual Private Server (VPS) is a virtual private server, which has been created using virtualization technology. Although it is running on a physical server, it remains completely independent from it. Therefore, a Virtual Private Server can offer high-performance solutions for a low cost.

7 benefits of VPS for small businesses

Let’s have a look 7 benefits of VPS for small businesses.

Scalability

The resources of a VPS are scalable. The VPS provider will allocate the necessary resources to your site on request. It makes VPS extremely cost-effective and not just cheap. Furthermore, it scales and grows with your business, ensuring you pay for only what you use.

Security

With a VPS hosting, your resources are dedicated and locked to you in contrast to shared hosting. This makes VPS more reliable than shared hosting. Handling and operating a physical server is harder than a dedicated VPS server. With a VPS, the traffic and computing activities of other customers can’t impact on all the others.

Software freedom

When you use shared hosting, everyone on the shared server has to use the same one. In contrast, if you use a VPS, it’s free to choose the operating system which best suits your needs. At the same time, it means to run freely any applications you choose.

Technical support

Some VPS hosting comes with 24/7 technical support. It means to access a technical expert to deal with issues about your server or require assistance. It’s one of the main advantages of VPS.

Server monitoring

It is possible to monitor your server and associated hardware for any threats. Server monitoring is a good option for detecting threats such as hacking, malware, and DDoS attacks before they give harm to your businesses.

Root access

You can have root access to your server with a VPS hosting. Users can fully access your VPS account. You can see how your server is configured and over any application installations via your control panel with VPS managed and unmanaged hosting.

Multiple domain hosting

VPS hosting is a good choice for companies that run more than one website. Because with a VPS, multiple domain hosting can take place without any performance issues arising.