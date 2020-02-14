Web hosting companies are offering discounts on Valentine’s Day. Here are the top 7 web hosting discount up to 90% thanks to Valentine’s Day.
Valentine’s Day that is celebrated every February the 14th is commemorated with candy, flowers, and gifts by lovers around the world. Many companies offer deals; web hosting companies do this too. Let’s have a look at the 7 most popular web hosting services, which deal discount of up to 90%.
Hostpapa
Hostpapa offers a 35% to 77% discount on the 36-month plan for web hosting and WordPress hosting business plans. WordPress hosting business plan price is $3.95 per month. The cheapest package, web hosting business plans, price is $2.95 per month. Before, its regular price was $12.99/month. Deals will end on February 17th, 2020.
Hostinger
Hostinger offers discounts up to 90% on web hosting plans plus a free SSL certificate. Single Shared While hosting’s price is $0.99 per month. Premium Shared Hosting costs $2.89 per month. The most expensive package is business shared hosting which has a discount of 75%. It costs $3.99 per month. The deal will continue till Monday.
Bluehost
Bluehost offers to discount up to 65% on Bluehost’s shared and WordPress hosting plans. Shared and WordPress hosting cost $2.95 per month instead of $7.95 per month. The deal is valid till 20th February 2020.
Fastcomet
Fastcomet offers discount 70% off for all shared hosting plans and locations. Fastcomet also offers discount 20% off for all cloud VPS and dedicated servers. Both two plans include free migration and 24/7 support. Coupon code is LOVE70 for all shared hosting plans ad all cloud VPS and dedicated servers. Fastcomet Valentine’s Day sale will expire in 2 days.
DreamHost
DreamHost has a special web hosting offer for February 2020. By using hosting595coupon, customers can save 45%. It has two packages, including shared starter and shared limited. While share starter starts at $2.59 per month, shared unlimited starts at $5.95 per month.
Complete Internet Solutions
Complete Internet Solutions offers a discount of up to 65%. It has three packages, including economy, unlimited plus, and unlimited pro. While the unlimited plus plan costs $3.95 per month, the unlimited pro plan costs $5.95 per month. Unlimited plus and unlimited pro packages provide 12 months of free usage. This offer ends Sunday.
Namecheap
Namecheap is saving up to 45% on 10 top domains and up to 70% on Shared Hosting. Coupe code is TLD20TS1 to apply the discount. It has two packages for shared hosting. Shared hosting package Stellar includes 20 GB SSD, three websites, and a free website builder. Other option Stellar Plus comes with unmetered SSD, unlimited Websites, and free auto backup tool. The deal is valid until February 17.
