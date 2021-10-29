White House Cybersecurity Summit conducted to Improve Nation’s cybersecurity was held in August. Along with President Joe Biden, many names from the private sector have attended the summit including Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon. The Summit was about cybersecurity, how to protect private and public sectors from threats on the internet. During the meeting, Andy Jassy Announced that they will make the cybersecurity training that Amazon employees take, available for the public at no cost. Amazon kept its promise and made the training available for anyone from their website.

Online training to improve cybersecurity awareness

With a maximum file size of 35MB and 15 minutes of estimated training duration, easily accessible Amazon’s free course covers cybersecurity topics and gives fundamental knowledge on basic threats on the internet and how to protect yourself from them. The topics covered in the free course are highlighted on their website as follows;

Secure communication.

Data classification.

Phishing.

Physical security.

Social engineering.

Data privacy.

Third-party/application security.

The course is offered in 16 languages, including American sign language for people who have hearing problems. The training doesn’t cover everything you need to know about cybersecurity, but it covers the fundamentals of it. Steve Schmidt, Chief Information Security Officer at Amazon Web Services said,

“Individuals and companies of all shapes and sizes are grappling with an increase in attempts at social engineering and phishing, tactics that may seem unsophisticated but can actually lead to large incidents. Education is the key to helping people and organizations better identify these threats and keep themselves protected.”

Cybersecurity training includes identifying cybersecurity threats that you can encounter on the internet, the most common social exploits that individuals, businesses could face, and explaining how to keep yourself safe from those threats.

In order to not make people get bored from reading walls of text and just not completing the training, Amazon designed its cybersecurity training to be as engaging as possible with entertaining, digestible, and succinct design hence the training is quite short at 15 minutes.