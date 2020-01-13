AWS is a subsidiary of Amazon that provides on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs for individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go model.

Known as the world’s one of the most advanced and actively used cloud platform, AWS: Amazon Web Services is a service that millions of customers, from the largest organizations to leading government agencies, prefer to strengthen infrastructure, become more serial and switch to cost savings. Unlike traditional web hosting services, AWS is a pay-you-go, easy-to-use, reliable, secure and flexible cloud-based managed hosting solution.

The history of AWS

The AWS platform was launched in July 2002. In the early stages, the platform consisted of only a few tools and services. In late 2003, the AWS concept was reformulated. AWS was officially re-launched on March 14, 2006, combining the three initial service offerings of Amazon S3 cloud storage, SQS, and EC2.

Today, AWS is one of the most popular choices in the cloud server field and brings the world’s most famous technologies to life with processing power, database storage, content delivery and other functional services that help companies scale and improve their business. AWS can be considered as a family of cloud-computing applications, which allows users to rent out Amazon’s servers instead of buying their own.

Who is the CEO of AWS?

The CEO of Amazon Web Services is Andrew R. Jassy. He is ​​an American businessman and a minority owner of the National Hockey League team in Seattle is also known as CEO of Amazon Web Services. Andrew R. Jassy’s father was a senior partner in the corporate law firm Dewey Ballentine in New York. He was also chairman of the management committee.

Andrew R. Jassy grew up in the suburbs of New York and educated at Scarsdale High School. He graduated in 1986 and earned a bachelor’s degree from Harvard College followed by an MBA from Harvard Business School. Andrew R. Jassy joined Amazon in 1997, three years after its founding. In 2003 he founded Amazon Web Services with a team of 57 people. He was promoted from Senior Vice President to CEO of AWS in April 2016.

Advantages of AWS

Amazon Web Services controls 34% of the market share of the total cloud services area in 2017 by making a difference to its competitors because the principle of running applications and high data storage are easier, faster and lower budget. Amazon Web Services (AWS), especially with its security feature, allows users to rent Amazon servers instead of buying their own servers.

Many companies that run large websites and applications prefer Amazon because it is more advantageous in terms of time and cost, mainly because of the security and maintenance support of their servers. Amazon also stands out with the support of a competent online security expert. Home Depot, Sony and Target have been attacked by hackers by choosing to buy their own servers instead of taking advantage of the reliable nature of Amazon Web Services.

How secure is Amazon Web Services?

Amazon Web Services perfects its security by storing copies in different data centers against all kinds of dangers. AWS provides the ease of use of computing power, storage, database and other technologies on the principle of paying as much as you can with cloud computing, rather than buying your own data centers and servers. AWS has a perfect place in the competitive market by continuously reducing its cost structure.

In contrast to the traditional structure, AWS is able to set up the IT infrastructure with advanced technology, in a short time and on a low budget, and even run and finalize thousands of servers in minutes. We see that customers with critical SAP platforms such as Coca Cola have chosen AWS to reduce SAP infrastructure costs.

AWS products and services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is one of the world’s most comprehensive and widely adopted cloud platform. AWS offers more than 175 full-featured services from data centers globally. Products and services offered by AWS is as follows:

Analytics

Application Integration

AR & VR

AWS Cost Management

Blockchain

Business Applications

Compute

Customer Engagement

Database

Developer Tools

End-User Computing

Game Tech

Internet of Things

Machine Learning

Management & Governance

Media Services

Migration & Transfer

Mobile

Networking & Content Delivery

Quantum Technologies

Robotics

Satellite

Security Identity & Compliance

Storage

What does Amazon do?

Amazon, as the e-commerce giant, carries its name to the top with its innovative breakthroughs, software solutions, team and attacks in the field of cloud computing. Amazon launched AWS in July 2002 and is a platform that includes many services such as Amazon S3 and Amazon EC2.

The platform has many great users like Twitter, Tumblr, Vimeo, 4sq, Quora, Zynga, and Dropbox. The size of the Amazon data center is uncompetitive. Google App Engine and Microsoft Azure are competitors with similar features to AWS.

Benefits of AWS

AWS offers cost-effective solutions with high-security standards. All major operating systems can be selected as a template. AWS is a fully managed service with the help of its engineers as well as artificial intelligence. Amazon EC2 is a web service that provides secure, resizable compute capacity in the cloud, so you can store your data securely.

AWS is a very flexible system. You can select your operating system, programming language, web application platform, database, and other services that you need. Instead of a traditional subscription system, AWS allows you to pay only for the compute power, storage, and other resources you use. It is also easy to use the system. AWS is designed to allow application providers, ISV’s, and vendors to host applications easily.

Amazon Web Services Marketplace

AWS, which is strong against its competitors, together with Marketplace, one of Amazon’s latest breakthroughs, enables users to become more powerful by providing practical usage and management with many software, from database solutions to CMSs. transportation. Amazon continues to gain more strength against its competitors with its ongoing development and efforts.