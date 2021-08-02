AMD went through an important restructuring in 2014 which turned fortunes around for the company who saw its influence dwindle in the years prior. Since then, AMD has become the world’s second-largest producer of computer processors, trailing only one of its rivals, Intel. 2020 was a big year for AMD, benefitting from having the gaming industry as one of its main markets.

AMD quarterly revenue almost doubled

In 2021 that momentum has clearly carried over evidenced by AMD’s financial results from the first half of the year. AMD generated $3.85B in Q2 2021 – a 99% YoY from Q2 2020. The figure is also a 12% QoQ increase from the previous quarter’s $3.45B revenue. AMD also registered impressive growth in its profitability as quarterly net income more than tripled to over $700M in Q2 2021 compared to just $157M from the previous year. Q2 2021’s figure is also almost a 30% QoQ increase.

As part of the aforementioned restructuring in 2014, AMD’s business was split into two main segments: Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment is the larger of the two segments, with a 58.44% share of Q2’s total revenue.

Experienced 183% YoY growth

The Computing and Graphics segment pertains to the sale of desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete GPU, and professional graphics. The segment generated $2.25B in quarterly revenue in Q2 2021 – a 65% YoY increase from Q2 2020 and a 7% QoQ increase from Q1. The segment also experienced a 163% growth in operating income generating $526M compared to just $200M in Q2 2020.

The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment mainly pertains to the sale of server and embedded processors, dense servers, semi-custom SoC products (including solutions for gaming consoles), engineering services, and royalties. The segment generated $1.6B in Q2 2021 after a staggering YoY increase of 183% and a QoQ increase of 19%. Operating income from the segment also increased by over $365M YoY.