Artificial intelligence, which is considered one of the greatest inventions of the century, has become the leading role of various discussions.

Artificial Intelligence allows all of the software and hardware systems to be designed without any living organism, behaving just like human beings, reasoning, moving and having many talents are called AI. Artificial intelligence, along with this definition, has a structure that can develop with the information it collects/possesses. AI technology is enhancing every day. Today it is already being used in many important daily processes.

What is Artificial Intelligence (AI)?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is defined as an area of computer science that aims to create intelligent machines. With AI, it is possible to produce smart machines that can react like a human for many years. In recent years, thanks to developments in machine learning and deep learning, AI has become a part of the tech industry. Besides, the number of technical and specialized research on AI is increased. This powerful and exciting field is growing and becoming more important for modern society.

The core activities of AI include knowledge, speech recognition, reasoning, problem-solving, perception, learning, planning, ability to move objects. These intelligent machines with AI can make activities by using deep learning, machine learning, and computer programming.

In other words, with the development of AI, complex tasks such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision-making, and translation between languages can be performed by intelligent machines.

Self-driving cars, navigation systems, and chatbots are some examples of real-life AI. Machines with AI can think, react, and act like humans. They can learn from experiences thanks to machine learning.

The other core component of AI is deep learning. Deep learning differs from machine learning by using artificial neural networks, algorithms inspired by the human brain. Like machine learning, deep learning machines perform a task again and again for improving the outcome. However, deep learning uses neural networks that have deep layers that enable learning. In conclusion, they can learn how to solve the problem.

Artificial intelligence has been continuing to develop and to affect many fields such as automotive, communication, healthcare, music, military, law, and more.

How Artificial Intelligence works?

Artificial intelligence was born to create super-powerful thinking and data analysis skills. Although AI is still perceived as human imitation robots that will take over the world, the purpose of designing is to develop human talents and creations. It works with the principle of going beyond it by imitating people’s perceptions and reactions. It is becoming the foundation of innovation day by day.

AI can work more extensively on data than people can provide. Uses predictions to automate complex structured or routine tasks by processing strong learning algorithms. One of the common usages of AI is problem-solving for specific tasks. With the help of AI, detection, and prevention of security problems, the solution to technological problems of users, reduction of work on production management and internal compliance measurement can be made.

Development of AI

Artificial intelligence turns into an area where many sectors are working on. Thanks to AI, high commodity computing power in the cloud environment, low budget and high-performance computing power provide ease of access. Initially, only non-cloud-based and high-budget computing environments could be used for AI. AI can be considered as simulation of human intelligence. AI development may be altered according to science fiction from time to time.

Artificial intelligence should be trained with intensive data to design accurate predictions. In order to process and store data, organizations can create and train AI algorithms. AI is also an advantage element in the competitive market. Thanks to AI, costs are reduced, risks are reduced, market-entry time is accelerated, and more skill is gaining power against its competitors.

Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

Businesses and organizations that use artificial intelligence improve the user experience and increase their productivity. Besides all these features, AI is still not very common. AI projects for enterprises/organizations that do not use cloud computing require a high budget in terms of interest, complex structure and require advanced expertise. Today, many web hosting providers are also modernizing their infrastructures regarding artificial intelligence.

As artificial intelligence-supported solutions and tools were designed, more and more companies started to benefit from AI in a practical and low budget. Over time, with built-in/traditional AI features; The concept of AI is developed with solutions, tools, and software that automates the algorithmic decision-making process. Health care is also a very important area for AI developers. Other than these, with an AI system, it is also possible to play chess with a grand-master or even drive a car without a driver.

Ready-to-use artificial intelligence, conspiracy can be described as an advanced solution that can overcome many challenges. It provides a very important commercial contribution to companies. Despite all the advantageous features of AI, many businesses cannot exploit the full potential of machine learning and other AI skills. Inefficient workflows and the lack of teamwork supporting the AI system have a negative impact on the potential effects of artificial intelligence.

The future of Artificial Intelligence

The machine, which is based on machine learning, develops the ability of self-learning by processing data, just like in humans, as a dystopia in films and science fiction novels. However, the most important goals to be realized with artificial intelligence are projects related to the health sector. These machines, developed by humans, are intended to be error-free, unlike human beings.

Artificial Intelligence aims to find solutions to problems like climate change and hunger and to design a more ideal world. Solomon also states that technology giants will establish joint projects in the field of AI. Charles Nduko, a physician from Emteq, believes that AI is not value without human factor and that it can be used most effectively in the health sector and in the diagnosis of many diseases.

Effects of Artificial Intelligence on unemployment

Perhaps the most basic fear of people about AI is unemployment. The concern that the tools and systems developed through AI will increase in a short period of time by replacing people and developing unmanned systems leads to the development of a negative perspective towards the development of artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence, which has become inevitable for security systems, can soon eliminate the need for drivers with the dominance of autonomous vehicles. Although artificial intelligence tools have the ability to decide and construct, although they do not have ethical perceptions, the existence of areas where the human factor is still more effective cannot be ignored.

Artificial intelligence, also referred to as virtual reality, saves labor, time and budget by using it more active every day in many fields such as the education system and construction sector. With this advantageous structure in the near future, we need to face the fact that it will occupy a very serious part of our lives. When we look at the predictions of some scientists and technology experts, AI can become independent from the control of the concept of human beings, the designer, and rule the world.

How dangerous is Artificial Intelligence?

In a letter to the United Nations, the world’s leading 100 robot experts warned that artificial intelligence technology is the pandora’s box and that it cannot be closed easily after it is opened. As an issue that divides scientists and authorities in two, AI can be likened to the phenomenon of atomic disintegration. The atomic bomb is an invention born from the same system, but the technical advances obtained by atom disintegration.

“Artificial intelligence can be the best thing that has ever happened to mankind, and the worst thing!”

Unlike the politicians who claim that robots can take out the Third World War, not the countries, and the experts who claim that the banking system will be brought to life, the concept of security is infinitely contradictory to those who say that hackers would be easier to breach with this robotic system. Unmanned aerial vehicles have been widely referred to in these dystopic analyzes.

The disagreement between Tesla’s founder Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has been widely discussed in social media, and Zuckerberg has argued that robotization, that is, artificial intelligence technology, is for the benefit of humanity, and the meaninglessness of these dystopic discourses. An important group, including Elon Musk, created a chain of signatures to prohibit the design of robots capable of killing.

7 types of Artificial Intelligence

There are four types of artificial intelligence developed or being developed.

Reactive Machines Limited Memory Theory of Mind Self-aware Artificial Narrow Intelligence (ANI) Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) Artificial Superintelligence (ASI)

Reactive Machines

It is a kind of artificial intelligence that can be a single area of expertise because it has no memory and cannot make inferences based on experience. (Example of Kasparov encounter with IBM Deep Blue chess computer). This is one of the oldest forms of AI.

Limited Memory

Limited Memory AI machines can synthesize the worldly information he has previously programmed with the information he has collected from the past and make decisions about possible future situations. (Example of driverless vehicles and digital assistants)

Theory of Mind

Theory of Mind is the next level of AI. Unlike callous digital assistants, it was developed as a kind that can understand and react to people, even other artificial intelligence. Theory of mind level AI is able to better interact with entities by discerning their needs, emotions, beliefs, and thought processes.

Self-Aware

This type, which is an advanced extension of mind theory, is the subject of today’s curiosity about technology. Only this kind of AI has been developed as being aware of its own self. He has special skills such as thinking and writing, analyzing and understanding one’s feelings.

Artificial Narrow Intelligence

Artificial narrow intelligence refers to AI systems that can only perform a specific task autonomously using human-like capabilities. These machines can do nothing more than what they are programmed to do, and thus have a very limited or narrow range of competencies.

Artificial General Intelligence

By Artificial General Intelligence an AI agent can learn, perceive, understand, and function completely as a human being. These systems are able to independently build multiple competencies and form connections and generalizations across domains. That makes AGI have most of the capabilities of a human being.

Artificial Superintelligence (ASI)

Artificial Superintelligence can replicate the multi-faceted intelligence of human beings. It is a better AI form because they have overwhelmingly greater memory, faster data processing and analysis, and decision-making capabilities.