AWS announced a new AWS region. The New Zealand AWS region will be opened in 2024 and will create approximately 1,000 new jobs in New Zealand over the next 15 years through the investment of $5.3 billion. The new AWS Asia Pacific Region will consist of three Availability Zones and join the existing 81 Availability Zones across 25 geographic AWS Regions.

$5.3 billion investment

The new region of AWS will be owned and operated by a local AWS entity in the country. The company is also planning for 24 more Availability Zones and eight more AWS Regions in Australia, India, Indonesia, Israel, Spain, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and the new AWS Region in New Zealand.

The Auckland region will allow the government, education, and nonprofit organizations to run their applications and serve end-users from data centers located in New Zealand. With the new cloud region, customers will be able to keep their data in New Zealand. The EIS estimates that AWS infrastructure’s construction and operation spending will increase the country’s GDP by approximately $7.7 billion. Prasad Kalyanaraman, Vice President of Infrastructure Services at AWS said,