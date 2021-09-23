AWS announced a new AWS region. The New Zealand AWS region will be opened in 2024 and will create approximately 1,000 new jobs in New Zealand over the next 15 years through the investment of $5.3 billion. The new AWS Asia Pacific Region will consist of three Availability Zones and join the existing 81 Availability Zones across 25 geographic AWS Regions.
$5.3 billion investment
The new region of AWS will be owned and operated by a local AWS entity in the country. The company is also planning for 24 more Availability Zones and eight more AWS Regions in Australia, India, Indonesia, Israel, Spain, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and the new AWS Region in New Zealand.
The Auckland region will allow the government, education, and nonprofit organizations to run their applications and serve end-users from data centers located in New Zealand. With the new cloud region, customers will be able to keep their data in New Zealand. The EIS estimates that AWS infrastructure’s construction and operation spending will increase the country’s GDP by approximately $7.7 billion. Prasad Kalyanaraman, Vice President of Infrastructure Services at AWS said,
“AWS supports thousands of organizations across New Zealand in their drive to innovate, succeed, and grow globally. AWS Cloud technology is providing new ways for government to further engage with citizens, for enterprises to innovate for their next phase of growth, and for entrepreneurs to build businesses and compete on a global scale. Our investments reflect AWS’s deep and long-term commitment to New Zealand. We are excited to build new world-class infrastructure locally, train New Zealanders with in-demand digital skills, and continue to help local organizations deliver applications that accelerate digital transformation and fuel economic growth.”
Leave a Reply