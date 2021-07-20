While public cloud usage is rapidly increasing, IT professionals face a multitude of challenges in migration and management of data and the environment. Data protection solution enables organizations to meet the operational goals and the flexibility to grow with your business, these problems can compound exponentially.

Veeam Backup & Replication

Veeam Backup & Replication is to handle operational challenges head-on with a comprehensive set of enterprise-grade data protection capabilities. Veeam reduces operational overhead with flexibility delivering powerful availability across all cloud, virtual, and physical workloads. It offers reliable backup, advanced replication, data re-use, cloud portability, smart storage. Veeam Backup & Replication has features including storage snapshots and advanced storage integration, data integration API and universal storage API, unlimited storage capacity capabilities with Scale-out Backup Repository, and Veeam Cloud Tier object storage support.

Acronis Cyber Backup

Acronis Cyber Backup offers reliable and easy to use backup for businesses of all sizes. With its virtual server protection, Acronis Cyber Backup mitigates risks with agent-based backup and recovery. It enables migration workloads easily between various clouds, virtual systems, and physical machines (P2C, V2C, C2C, C2V, and C2P). Acronis uses at-source AES-256 encryption of backups and metadata, protected by irreversibly encrypted passwords. It is possible to get a trial version for 30 days.

MSP360 Managed Backup Service

MSP360 Managed Backup Service requires a centralized license and job management, monitoring, and reporting for Managed Service Providers and IT departments. With MBS, organizations can leverage AWS, Microsoft Azure, Backblaze B2, and Wasabi cloud storage to drive more revenue and deliver best-in-class data protection to their customers. MSP360 offers host-level backup support for Windows, macOS, Linux, Microsoft Exchange, and SQL Server. MBS can also back up Microsoft Office365 and Google G Suite. You can get a trial or request a demo. Every Thursday, MSP hosts a webinar for MSP360 Backup on Zoom.

SolarWinds Backup

SolarWinds Backup provides protection for servers, virtual servers, and critical applications from a single cloud-based console. You can back up and recover your physical and virtual servers, workstations, business documents and Microsoft 365 Exchange, OneDrive and SharePoint. In addition to this, SolarWinds Backup solution provides several recovery options both servers and applications. Its LocalSpeedVault can help organizations deliver against tight RTOs without the complexity or expense of appliance-based solutions. It offers flexible pricing based on devices. You can try it for free.

NAKIVO Backup & Replication

NAKIVO Backup & Replication offers reliable and flexible protection for Microsoft Office 365. It is designed to access and recover mission-critical data at all times. You can use Backup for Microsoft Office 365 to back up your Exchange Online mailboxes and OneDrive for Business user accounts. With its small and fast back up, it enables performing incremental backups of Exchange Online mailboxes and OneDrive for Business user accounts. Additionally, NAKIVO Backup & Replication Quickly can restore entire emails, folders, and files. You can download a free trial.

Altaro VM Backup

Altaro VM Backup provides installing and running virtual machine (VM) without the need for complex configurations. All features in Altaro VM Backup are available for both Hyper-V and VMware. With this easy-to-use backup solution, organizations can monitor and manage all your Hyper-V and VMware hosts from a single console. Customers can purchase a perpetual license or an annual subscription. You can register for a live demo. It is also possible to download a full trial of Altaro VM Backup for 30 days.

Rubrik

While simplifying backup and recovery for hybrid cloud environments, Rubrik integrates data orchestration, catalog management, and continuous data protection into a single software platform. To minimize data loss with a natively integrated solution, Rubrik offers instant recovery, global real-time search, point-in-time recovery, and bare-metal recovery. It supports the leading operating systems, databases, hypervisors, clouds, and SaaS applications.