Websites are the most important places for an online presence to grow your business. Creating your website and maintaining it with constant improvements is essential. Web hosting service providers have a pretty important role for websites, and we are here to help you choose the best web hosting service provider for your needs. There are many web hosting service companies around, and all of them have different plans, offerings, freebies, hosting types, and, most importantly, performance.

The other thing to consider while choosing a web hosting service provider is the cost. The charge of the expenses in the web hosting industry is quite interesting. They come as packages with some of the services included and some excluded. For example, an X company brings a free domain with its most basic plan, but its CDN service is not free. In this case, this is not a suitable hosting service for a customer who already has a domain and needs CDN service for better global reach. That’s why those looking for a web hosting service should consider those variables depending on their needs.

The potential customers should keep in mind that the costs of the web hosting services can often be misleading. Most web hosting companies offer very low, discounted prices for the initial period, but after that, the prices can go many times higher than expected. Sadly, this pricing seems an industry standard since almost every company does the same. You should check and plan for the non-discounted prices for the future of your website.

Here are the top 10 web hosting service providers in 2022:

Bluehost Best web hosting overall Hostinger Best WordPress hosting SiteGround Best easy to use hosting HostGator Best shared web hosting A2 Hosting Best flexible web hosting InMotion Hosting Best reseller web hosting GoDaddy Best multilingual support web hosting GreenGeeks Best green web hosting Liquid Web Best managed web hosting NameCheap Best unlimited web hosting

Table of Contents Bluehost

Hostinger

SiteGround

HostGator

A2 Hosting

InMotion Hosting

GoDaddy

GreenGeeks

Liquid Web

NameCheap

FAQs about Web Hosting Bluehost Hosting types: Shared, Dedicated, VPS Price: Starting at $2.95/mo* Uptime: 99.98% Server locations: The USA (Utah), India, China, Brasil Money-back guarantee: 30 day Bandwidth : Unlimited Since 2003, Bluehost has been one of the world’s biggest web hosting service providers. The company offers various hosting choices, including shared hosting, VPS hosting, and dedicated hosting. It also offers specialized WordPress hosting and WooCommerce hosting. Bluehost includes most of the necessities to shoot a website, even with the most basic plan: Shared Hosting – Basic. Your website’s domain comes free – for 1 year. Your Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate is ready without hassle too, as well as free Cloudflare CDN. The company also provides a website builder with WordPress integration. It uses cPanel & WHM as the control panel. Bluehost provides fast SSD drives for all of its plans. Storage is unlimited except the cheapest option, Shared Hosting – Basic, limiting the storage to 50 GB which is still quite good. There is no free automatic backup feature. Bandwidth is unlimited on all of their plans. The company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. But you should keep in mind that the introductory prices will go up when your first plan expires. Getting into the 36-month offers is the best choice to save money. We should also note that Bluehost is one of three hosting companies WordPress officially recommends. Bluehost plans and pricing Bluehost offers four different plans for its shared hosting service: Basic, Plus, Choice Plus, and Pro. The “Basic” plan delivers 1 website support with 50 GB SSD storage. It provides a free website builder. The plan also has a free domain, SSL certificate, and CDN service for better delivery for better performance. It costs $2.95 per month.

The “Plus” plan gives everything that the Basic plan provides and changes the number of websites supported and the limit of the SSD storage to “unlimited”. It also delivers 1-month Office 365. It costs $5.45 per month.

The “Choice Plus” adds free domain privacy and free automated backup to the Plus plan while it costs the same. However, after the discount term ends, it will cost $18.99, unlike the Plus plan, which costs $13.99.

The “Pro” plan delivers optimized CPU resources as well as free dedicated IP in addition to all the benefits of the Choice Plus plan. It costs $13.95 per month. For BlueHost, the basic plan seems quite reasonable for one website. Customers should be careful while choosing between Plus and Choice Plus plans; they have different renewal prices. Shared hosting plans range from $2.95 to $13.95

plans range from $2.95 to $13.95 Dedicated hosting plans range from $79.99 to $119.99

plans range from $79.99 to $119.99 VPS hosting plans range from $18.99 to $59.99 Bluehost speed and uptime BlueHost’s average response time for the last 6 months is 332 milliseconds. In the same time scope, the web hosting service provider’s uptime is 99.98%. Those are pretty decent numbers and reflect the quality of the hosting. Advantages and disadvantages of Bluehost Pros Cons ✔ Free SSL with all plans ✘ Prices go up once the first plan expires ✔ Free domain with all plans ✘ There is no uptime guarantee ✔ Free CDN with all plans ✔ SSD storage ✔ 99.95% average uptime Get started on Bluehost

Hostinger Hosting types: Shared, Cloud, cPanel, WordPress, VPS, CyberPanel Price: Starting at $1.39/mo* Uptime: 99.95% Server locations: The Netherlands, Lithuania, the United Kingdom, Singapore, India, the USA, Brazil Money-back guarantee: 30 day Bandwidth: ~10000 Visits Monthly Hostinger is one of the earlier-founded hosting companies with the date of foundation of 2004. It was known as Hosting Media before, the company provides several different hosting options like shared hosting, cPanel hosting, WordPress hosting, VPS hosting as well as CyberPanel VPS hosting. The most basic plan of Hostinger, which is a shared web hosting with a plan name “Single” and priced at $1.39, provides a free SSL certificate, 30 GB SSD storage, and 100 GB bandwidth. It comes with a single e-mail account and gets weekly backups automatically. It does not offer a free domain on the cheapest plan, but all other shared hosting plans as well as cloud hosting options, have a free domain registration for 12 months. One of the most important things to consider while selecting Hostinger as a web hosting service provider is its non-cPanel control panel. It comes with a simplified panel that supports WordPress on a CloudLinux platform. For those who used cPanel for many years, this might be a thing to “get used to”. On the other hand, this panel might be even better for starters with its simplified interface. Hostinger offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. The company does not have 24/7 phone support. Instead, problems are mostly solved via live chat, which is only accessible after logging into your account. Hostinger plans and pricing Hostinger is offering three different plans for its shared hosting service: Single, Premium, and Business. Single shared hosting plan delivers 1 website support on 30 GB SSD storage. One e-mail account is free with this plan in addition to an SSL certificate. It is also WordPress-managed; which will make things easier to configure. Bandwidth is limited to 100 GB in this plan. It costs $1.39 per month.

Premium shared hosting plan has all the benefits of Single plan, and it removes bandwidth limit. It adds a free domain to the basket and increases the number of websites supported to 100 and increases the SSD storage limit to 100 GB. The number of e-mail addresses that can be obtained raises to 100 as well. It costs $2.59 per month.

Business shared hosting has all of the benefits of the Premium plan. In addition, the SSD storage capacity is increased to 200 GB and you gain daily backups and CDN services. It costs $3.99 per month. Hostinger’s Premium Shared Hosting adds a free domain into the basked and Google Ads credits. The prices are similar to the Single plan, especially after the first period expires. Premium Shared Hosting plan seems reasonable; even you are aiming single website. Shared hosting plans range from $1.39 to $3.99

plans range from $1.39 to $3.99 Cloud hosting plans range from $9.99 to $69.99

plans range from $9.99 to $69.99 cPanel hosting plans range from $2.59 to $3.59

plans range from $2.59 to $3.59 WordPress hosting plans range from $1.99 to $11.99

plans range from $1.99 to $11.99 VPS hosting plans range from $3.99 to $77.99

plans range from $3.99 to $77.99 CyberPanel VPS hosting $3.95 to $77.99 Hostinger performance and uptime Hostinger brings fast SSD storage for all of its plans. Hostinger’s response time on average of the last 6 months is 330ms. The company also has had an average of 99.95% uptime for the last 6 months. Advantages and disadvantages of Hostinger Pros Cons ✔ Free SSL with all plans ✘ cPanel users might need time to get used to ✔ Fast response times ✘ Support queues might take some time ✔ Easier control panel for beginners ✔ SSD storage ✔ Free weekly backups Get started on Hostinger

SiteGround Hosting types: Shared, WordPress, WooCommerce, Cloud Price: Starting at $3.99/mo* Uptime: 99.99% Server locations: The USA, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Australia, Singapore Money-back guarantee: 30 day Bandwidth: ~10000 Visits Monthly Since 2004, SiteGround is an experienced web hosting service provider. It is also one of the highest-rated service providers by customers. SiteGround has shared hosting, WordPress, WooCommerce, cloud, and reseller hosting options. SiteGround is a web hosting service provider which puts quality over quantity. Hosting on SiteGround costs higher than the average, and it provides lower storage than the other hosting providers. It also does not offer a free domain but brings free SSL, CDN, unlimited e-mail addresses, etc. The most basic plan, StartUp, has 10 GB of storage with “unmetered” traffic bandwidth. SiteGround comes with a custom panel instead of cPanel. The custom panel, Site Tools, delivers what an administrator needs but in a different interface. Therefore, getting used to the custom panel might cause a little hassle. The panel lets users to backup websites daily for free. On-demand backups are also possible. The web hosting service provider brings SSD storage for all of its plans, no matter how cheap it is. SSD storage makes the websites more responsive. On the other hand, SiteGrounds is using Google Cloud Platform servers as well as free CDN options. Those combined enable creating super-fast websites even with the cheapest plans. SiteGround has a 30-day money-back guarantee much like other service providers. SiteGround plans and pricing SiteGrounds has three different plans for its shared hosting services: StartUp, GrowBig, and GoGeek. StartUp plan supports 1 website on its 10 GB of “webspace” since its hosting service is built on Google Cloud platforms. SSL and CDN come free as well as daily backups. There is no limit for e-mail accounts, and it comes as a managed WordPress form. It costs $3.99 per month.

GrowBig removes the number limit of the websites of the StartUp plan and adds 10 more gigabytes of storage. With this plan, users can create backup copies when they need them free of charge. It costs $6.69 per month.

GoGeek is the highest shared hosting plan of SiteGround as it delivers all of the benefits of GrowBig while doubling the web space storage. It also adds benefits of better resources and priority support. It costs $10.69 per month. SiteGround’s StartUp plan seems to be reasonable for one website. However, you might need to upgrade it when your website reaches monthly 10k traffic. Shared hosting plans range from $3.99 to $10.69

plans range from $3.99 to $10.69 WordPress hosting plans range from $3.99 to $10.69

plans range from $3.99 to $10.69 WooCommerce hosting plans range from $3.99 to $10.69

plans range from $3.99 to $10.69 Cloud hosting plans range from $100 to $400 SiteGround speed and uptime SiteGround promises 99.9% uptime; they will provide 1-month free hosting if their uptime comes between 99.9% and 99.0%. Every 1% missing uptime will provide additional 1-month free hosting to your account. Looking at the last 6 months, SiteGround has had an average of 99.99% uptime and 445 milliseconds response time. Advantages and disadvantages of SiteGround Pros Cons ✔ Free CDN ✘ A bit more expensive than competitors ✔ Unlimited e-mail accounts even with the basic plan ✘ No free domains ✔ Fast Google Cloud Platform servers ✔ Free daily backups ✔ Concrete uptime promise Get started on SiteGround

HostGator Hosting types: Shared, WordPress, VPS, Dedicaed, Reseller Price: Starting at $2.75/mo* Uptime: 99.98% Server locations: The USA, Brasil Money-back guarantee: 30 days Bandwidth: Unmetered Founded in 2002, HostGator is a quite old web hosting service provider company. HostGator has offers of pretty cheap options which is one of the main reasons to choose them. The company has shared, WordPress, VPS, dedicated, and reseller hosting service options. Starting with 2.75$ per month, HostGator is one of the most economical web hosting service providers around. The most basic plan, which is named Hatchling, delivers a free SSL certificate and a domain and unlimited bandwidth and disk space. And it comes with a free WordPress and cPanel website transfer service option that generally costs a lot on other service providers. HostGator uses cPanel as its control panel, one of the most common hosting control panels. It allows one-click WordPress installation. There is also a free website builder tool for creating a basic website for beginners. POP3 e-mail accounts with SMTP are also free and unlimited. One of the best sides of HostGator is its support. The company has 24/7 phone call support for the whole year, every day. This might be an important thing to consider for webmasters to be able to reach all the time as well as beginners who might need phone support for website deployment. HostGator has a 45-days money-back guarantee, which is above industry-standard 30 days. HostGator plans and pricing HostGator has three different shared hosting plans named Hatchling, Baby, and Business. Hatchling plan supports 1 website and it is ready for an immediate WordPress installation. Bandwidth is unlimited, a free domain included as well as an SSL certificate. Free migration comes with this cheapest plan, which makes it quite appealing. It costs $2.75 per month.

Baby plan delivers every benefit of the Hatchling plan and removes the number limit of the supported websites. It costs $3.50 per month.

Business plan has the same benefits as the Baby plan in addition to dedicated IP and SEO tools. It also offers to upgrade SSL certificates with Positive SSL free of charge. HostGator’s Hatchling and Baby plans have no difference except the number of the websites. For one website, go for the Hatchling plan. Shared hosting plans range from $2.75 to $5.25

plans range from $2.75 to $5.25 WordPress hosting plans range from $5.95 to $9.95

plans range from $5.95 to $9.95 VPS hosting plans range from $23.95 to $59.95

plans range from $23.95 to $59.95 Dedicated hosting plans range from $89.98 to $139.99

plans range from $89.98 to $139.99 Reseller hosting plans range from $19.95 to $24.95 HostGator speed and uptime CDN is free only for the top-tier plan, named Business, looking at the shared hosting options. SSD drives are being used all over the hosting plans, even on the most basic plan, Hatchling. HostGator has a pretty nice response time too, just an average of 655 milliseconds for the last 6 months. HostGator’s uptime for the last 6 months is about 99.98%, which is impressive. Advantages and disadvantages of HostGator Pros Cons ✔ Pretty cheap ✘ Prices go up a lot when the discount expires ✔ Free migration is something to consider ✘ Limited basic plan features ✔ Unlimited e-mail accounts ✔ Phone support is active whole year, every day, every hour ✔ Uptime is impressive Get started on HostGator

A2 Hosting Hosting types: Shared, WordPress, Managed WordPress, VPS, Managed VPS, Dedicated, Managed Dedicated, Reseller Price: Starting at $2.99/mo* Uptime: 99.97% Server locations: The USA, The United Kingdom, Canada, France, Australia Money-back guarantee: 30 day Bandwidth: Unlimited A2 Hosting was founded in 2001; they have been in the industry for more than 20 years. The web hosting service provider offers nice combinations with its cheap and low-tier plans. But A2 Hosting shines on the high-tier plans with more advanced hardware. They offer shared hosting, VPS hosting, managed VPS hosting, WordPress hosting, managed WordPress hosting, dedicated hosting, managed dedicated hosting, and reseller hosting plans. A2 Hosting offers 100 GB SSD storage on its entry-level plan, Startup for $2.99 per month if you choose to go for 36 months. Even the cheapest option comes with several benefits such as unlimited e-mail accounts, a free SSL certificate, and provides website staging with Softaculous. The most remarkable benefit of A2 Hosting is the free site migration option. With this benefit, the beginner-level website owners will be able to carry their website to A2 Hosting without hassle. A2 Hosting has a website builder tool that helps create a most-basic website with ease. The company uses cPanel as its control panel so the developers and administrators won’t face a non-familiar control panel. One of the key benefits of A2 Hosting is being able to choose the data center location. A2 lets its users choose their data center, even on the Startup tier. While the company offers all SSD drives on their low and mid-tier plans, it also has plans with NVMe storage. The Turbo plans come with NVMe drives that are much faster than SSDs. A2 is one of the earliest adopters of the new storage hardware, NVMe which will be widespread like SSDs in the future. The company has a full year of 24/7 live chat, phone call, ticket, and e-mail support options. A2 Hosting plans and pricing A2 Hosting has four shared hosting plans for its shared hosting service: Startup, Drive, Turbo Boost, and Turbo Max. Startup plan comes with a 1-website support and 100 GB SSD as well as the big value of free website migration. It also delivers an SSL certificate and it lets you choose the hosting location. It costs $2.99 per month.

Drive plan has unlimited website support and it brings free automatic backups on the table. Resources are doubled in the Drive plan and the SSD storage limit is removed. Users can also create an unlimited number of e-mail accounts on this tier. It costs $5.99 per month.

Turbo Boost delivers all the lower-tier plans’ benefits in addition to the “Turbo” feature for loading websites up to 20x faster. In this tier, SSDs are replaced with NVMe drives that deliver vastly improved read/write performance. It costs $6.99 per month.

Turbo Max is the highest shared hosting tier and it multiplies the resources by 5, compared to the Startup plan. It costs $12.99 per month. A2 Hosting’s Startup plan provides what ha single website needs. However, the Turbo Boost plan increases the performance by far with NVMe drives, which might be useful for search engine optimizations. You might want to consider the Turbo Boost pack even if you are aiming for one website. Shared hosting plans range from $2.99 to $12.99

plans range from $2.99 to $12.99 WordPress hosting plans range from $2.99 to $12.99

plans range from $2.99 to $12.99 Managed WordPress hosting plans range from $11.99 to $41.99

plans range from $11.99 to $41.99 VPS hosting plans range from $4.99 to $74.99

plans range from $4.99 to $74.99 Managed VPS hosting plans range from $39.99 to $99.99

plans range from $39.99 to $99.99 Dedicated hosting plans range from $129.99 to $219.99

plans range from $129.99 to $219.99 Managed dedicated hosting plans range from $179.99 to $279.99

plans range from $179.99 to $279.99 Reseller hosting plans range from $18.99 to $52.99 A2 Hosting speed and uptime A2 Hosting has had an average response time of 300 ms for the last 6 months, which is quite fast. In the same time scope, their uptime is about 99.97%. Advantages and disadvantages of A2 Hosting Pros Cons ✔ Low response times on Turbo tier plans ✘ Data center migration is not free ✔ Their support is active whole year ✘ Automatic backup is not free on the Startup tier ✔ Users can choose data center location ✔ They offer quite large storage for even the most basic plan ✔ Free migration Get started on A2 Hosting

InMotion Hosting Hosting types: Shared, WordPress, VPS, Managed/cPanel Dedicated, Bare Metal Dedicated Price: Starting at $2.49/mo* Uptime: 99.99% Server locations: The USA Money-back guarantee: 90 day Bandwidth: Unlimited InMotion Hosting is founded in 2001 and is owned by its employees. The web hosting service provider company offers a variety of plans for shared hosting, WordPress hosting, cloud hosting, VPS hosting, dedicated hosting, and reseller hosting options. “Core” is the name of InMotion Hosting’s most basic shared hosting plan. It starts at $2.49. It comes with free tools as well as unlimited bandwidth and 100 GB SSD storage. “Core” plan supports 2 websites, which is unusual for the lowest-tier plans. SSL certificate and 10 e-mail accounts are also included in this plan. InMotion Hosting offers cPanel as the control panel. It has a one-click WordPress installation capability on all tiers of plans. BoldGrid Website Builder tool is also included for creating some basic websites without needing advanced technical knowledge. InMotion Hosting has already adopted the most advanced storage tech, NVMe. The web hosting service provider brings NVMe drives to almost all of its plans, even the cheapest ones except the Core plan. NVMe drives are the fastest ones and it makes the websites more responsive. InMotion Hosting offers a 90-day money-back guarantee as well. InMotion Hosting plans and pricing InMotion hosting has four different plans for its shared hosting service: Core, Launch, Power, and Pro. Core plan can serve 2 websites at once with a free SSL certificate. It comes with 100 GB SSD storage and offers 10 e-mail accounts. Core plan comes with unlimited bandwidth. It costs $2.49 per month.

Launch plan improves Core plan with the addition of free domain, limitless websites, and storage. It also upgrades the SSDs to NVMe drives that boost websites’ responsiveness. The limit on the number of e-mails lifted and brings a 6x UltraStack feature for further performance improvement. It costs $4.99 per month.

Power plan takes the Launch plan doubles its UltraStack speed and adds advanced caching to the basket. It also costs $4.99 per month but its renewal is $15.99, while the Launch plan costs $11.99 after the first term ends.

Pro plan takes the UltraStack performance up to 20x and it delivers a legal agreement for 99.99% uptime. It costs $12.99 per month. InMotion Hosting’s Core plan supports not one, but two websites already. But the Launch plan comes with NVMe drives as well as a free domain. You might want to choose the Launch plan even if you are aiming for one website. Shared hosting plans range from $2.49 to $12.99

plans range from $2.49 to $12.99 WordPress hosting plans range from $6.99 to $19.99

plans range from $6.99 to $19.99 VPS hosting plans range from $19.99 to $59.99

plans range from $19.99 to $59.99 Managed/cPanel dedicated hosting plans range from $139.99 to $539.99

plans range from $139.99 to $539.99 Bare metal dedicated hosting plans range from $99.99 to $499.99 InMotion Hosting speed and uptime InMotion hosting has had an average response time of 350 milliseconds for the last six months. Looking at the hosting provider’s uptime, it stands shining by 99.99%. Advantages and disadvantages of InMotion Hosting Pros Cons ✔ Free SSL ✘ Prices are higher than competitors ✔ NVMe drives almost on all plans ✘ Pricing is a bit confusing ✔ Impressive uptime ✔ 90-day money-back guarantee ✔ 10 e-mail accounts on Core plan Get started on InMotion Hosting

GoDaddy Hosting types: Shared, WordPress, WooCommerce, VPS, Business, Dedicated, Reseller Price: Starting at $5.96/mo* Uptime: 99.96% Server locations: The USA, the Netherlands, Singapore Money-back guarantee: 30-days Bandwidth: Unmetered GoDaddy comes from the ancient times of the internet; it is founded in 1997. The company’s main purpose was selling domains when they started. Later they began providing hosting services as well. The company offers shared hosting, WordPress hosting, VPS hosting, business hosting, dedicated hosting, and reseller hosting options. The most basic plan of GoDaddy web hosting service provider, Economy, provides a free domain with 100 GB storage while the bandwidth is unmetered. The Deluxe plan makes the number of websites and storage unlimited for little increment on the price. All of the shared hosting plans bring Microsoft365 e-mail and you can create unlimited e-mail addresses as webmail too. GoDaddy is using cPanel as its control panel. Installatron software enables one-click setup for different applications including WordPress or Joomla. GoDaddy plans use CloudLinux for resource management for extra performance. All of the shared hosting tiers of GoDaddy come with old HDD storage technology which causes decreased performance. We can’t recommend GoDaddy’s shared hosting plans because of this issue. But VPS and other options offer SSD solutions for extra performance. GoDaddy plans and pricing GoDaddy has four different plans for its shared hosting service: Economy, Deluxe, Ultimate, and Maximum. The Economy plan has 1-website support on 100 GB HDD drives, which are pretty slow compared to new NVMe drives, or even SSDs. It delivers a free domain and its bandwidth is unmetered. It supports one-click WordPress installations. It costs $5.99 per month.

Deluxe plan lifts the limit of the number of websites supported and removes the capacity cap of the HDD storage. It costs $7.99 per month.

Ultimate plan increases the processing power of the service and adds a free SSL certificate to the basket. It costs $12.99 per month.

Maximum plan delivers an unlimited number of SSL certificates for all of its websites. It also further improves the performance. It costs $19.99 per month. GoDaddy’s Economy plan does not offer much different from the Deluxe tier; so for one website, Economy is the way to go here. Shared hosting plans range from $5.99 to $19.99

plans range from $5.99 to $19.99 WordPress hosting plans range from $8.99 to $20.99

plans range from $8.99 to $20.99 WordPress WooCommerce hostin $20.99

$20.99 VPS hosting plans range from $4.99 to $99.99

plans range from $4.99 to $99.99 Business hosting plans range from $19.99 to $59.99

plans range from $19.99 to $59.99 Dedicated hosting plans range from $129.99 to $419.99

plans range from $129.99 to $419.99 Reseller hosting plans range from $107.88 to $179.88 (per year) GoDaddy speed and uptime The average response time of GoDaddy is 440 milliseconds for the last 6 months. The uptime is also on average of 99.96%, which is not bad and not great. The biggest advantage of GoDaddy hosting is worldwide support. You have a good chance of getting phone support from GoDaddy in your native language. Advantages and disadvantages of GoDaddy Pros Cons ✔ Unlimited bandwidth on all plans ✘ Still using aged HDD’s on shared hosting plans ✔ cPanel with CloudLinux ✘ The basic plan comes with little extras ✔ One-click installation for most necessary software with Installatron ✔ Worldwide support ✔ Microsoft 365 mail Get started on GoDaddy

GreenGeeks Hosting types: Shared, WordPress, VPS, Reseller Price: Starting at $2.95/mo* Uptime: 99.96% Server locations: The USA, Canada, the Netherlands Money-back guarantee: 30 day Bandwidth: Unlimited GreenGeeks is one of the younger web hosting service providers around with its foundation date of 2008. The company uses 100% renewable energy on its servers for the sake of the environment. GreenGeeks offers shared hosting, WordPress hosting, VPS hosting, and reseller hosting on its plans. The tiers of shared hosting and WordPress hosting are quite similar on GreenGeeks. The most basic plan on shared hostings, which is named Lite and priced at $2.95, is limited to one website and 50 GB of SSD storage. However, it brings a free SSL certificate as well as a free domain for the first year. Every-day backup is also included. Even the most basic plans on GreenGeeks come with free CDN. We should mention that they plant one tree for each plan. The company uses cPanel and Softaculous combination for managing and improving the websites. The users of GreenGeeks can choose to use the free drag-and-drop website builder as well as transfer their existing website from another host free of charge. GreenGeeks offers fast SSD drives that are configured as RAID-10 arrays on all of their plans. With the combination of SSD drives and free CDN, GreenGeeks aims to deliver nice speeds and low response times. However, their response times are not the greatest in the industry. Also, GreenGeeks has a 30-day money-back guarantee. GreenGeeks plans and pricing GreenGeeks has three different tiers for its shared hosting plans: Lite, Pro, and Premium. The entry-level tier, Lite, supports 1 website on its 50 GB SSD storage. It delivers a free SSL certificate as well as a domain name. This is a managed WordPress hosting and it delivers CDN as well. It has free daily backup support. Users can create up to 50 free e-mail accounts. It costs $2.95 per month.

Pro plan removes the website number limit and offers a “better performance” on its unlimited SSD storage. It also removes the free e-mail accounts limit. It delivers on-demand-backups and free access to WordPress Repair Tool as well. It costs $5.95 per month.

Premium tier has an upgraded performance and it comes with dedicated IP and free Alpha SSL. It costs $10.95 per month. GreenGeeks’ Lite plan delivers what you need for one website. However, the “Better performance” on the Pro tier might be reasonable for search engine optimizations as well. Shared hosting plans range from $2.95 to $10.95

plans range from $2.95 to $10.95 WordPress hosting plans range from $2.95 to $10.95

plans range from $2.95 to $10.95 VPS hosting plans range from $39.95 to $109.95

plans range from $39.95 to $109.95 Reseller hosting plans range from $19.95 to $34.95 GreenGeeks speed and uptime The average response time of GreenGeeks hosting in the last 6 months is 520 milliseconds. The uptime of GreenGeeks in the same time scope is 99.96%. Advantages and disadvantages of GreenGeeks Pros Cons ✔ Environment-friendly hosting ✘ Not the fastest hosting around ✔ Free website migration ✘ Most basic plan is limited to 1 website ✔ Free CDN ✔ Pretty cheap ✔ Domain and SSL included Get started on GreenGeeks

Liquid Web Hosting types: Managed WordPress, Linux VPS, Windows VPS, Cloud, Dedicated Price: Starting at $13.30/mo* Uptime: 99.995% Server locations: The USA, the Netherlands Money-back guarantee: 14 days Free Trial Bandwidth: Ranging from 2 TB to 10 TB One of the oldest web hosting service providers, Liquid Web was founded in 1997. The company focuses on bigger businesses rather than personal blogs or small businesses. Therefore, Liquid Web does not offer shared hosting options. The company has Linux VPS hosting, Windows VPS hosting, cloud hosting, managed WordPress hosting, and dedicated hosting plans. The company provides WordPress, WooCommerce, and Magento hosting services via its partner, Nexcess. The most basic tier under managed WordPress hosting plans is named Spark. This tier provides 15 GB SSD storage and has a bandwidth limit of 2 TB. It provides unlimited e-mail accounts. The company offers free website migration on those plans. In addition to those features, Spark brings free backups and free SSL certificates. This tier costs $190 annually with no increment on the price when it expires. Liquid Web offers a variety of three different control panels: Plesk InterWorx and cPanel. This might help developers to select their favorite control panel or shift their control panel depending on the needs. Either way, it is good to have the ability to choose control panels. Liquid Web has an option to take full advantage of managed WordPress hosting as a free trial for full 14 days. The users can just try the features and speed before buying the full package. Liquid Web plans and pricing Liquid Web has seven different tiers for its most basic service, managed WordPress hosting: Spark, Maker, Designer, Builder, Producer, Executive, and Enterprise. Spark tier has 1 website support on 15 GB SSD storage and offers up to 2 TB bandwidth. It has no limit for e-mail accounts but has a 2 TB bandwidth limit. It gives free SSL as well. It costs $13.30 per month.

Maker tier upgrades website support to 5 and SSD storage to 40 GB. The bandwidth limit goes up to 3 TB. The plan gives free SSL for every website on it. It costs $55.30 per month.

Designer tier upgrades website support to 10 and SSD storage to 60 with 4 TB bandwidth limit. It costs $76.30 per month.

Builder tier upgrades website support to 25 and storage to 100 GB. It has a 5 TB bandwidth limit. It costs $104.30 per month.

Producer tier offers 50 websites on 300 GB storage with 5 TB bandwidth. It costs $209.30 per month.

Executive tier brings up 100 websites on 500 GB SSD storage with 10 TB bandwidth. It costs $384.30 per month.

Enterprise tier has a 250-website limit with 800 GB SSD storage. It has a 10 TB bandwidth. It costs $699.30 per month. LiquidWeb’s hosting tiers’ prices vary much more than the other hosting companies. Choosing the Spark plan is quite reasonable for one website. In the next tier, Maker, the price increases as much as $42 per month. Managed WordPress hosting plans range from $13.30 to $699.30

plans range from $13.30 to $699.30 Linux VPS hosting plans range from $15 to $125

plans range from $15 to $125 Windows VPS hosting plans range from $54 to $169

plans range from $54 to $169 Cloud hosting $150

$150 Dedicated hosting plans range from $169 to $549 Liquid Web speed and uptime Liquid Web hosting has an uptime of 99.995% for 6 months, which is impressive. The response times of the websites also have an average of 270 milliseconds for the last 6 months. While being remarkable, those numbers belong to VPS hosting plans since Liquid Web doesn’t have shared hosting plans. Advantages and disadvantages of Liquid Web Pros Cons ✔ 14-day free trial option ✘ It is expensive because no shared hosting option ✔ Variety of control panels ✘ Limited storage on the cheapest plan ✔ Uptime is impressive ✘ Limited bandwidth ✔ Response time is also impressive ✔ Free SSL for every website Get started on Liquid Web

NameCheap Hosting types: Shared, Managed WordPress, Reseller, VPS, Dedicated Price: Starting at $1.58/mo* Uptime: 99.96% Server locations: The USA, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands Money-back guarantee: – Bandwidth: – NameCheap was founded in 2000 and they have been around for 22 years. The company brings competitive prices to the market with its managed WordPress hosting, shared hosting, reseller hosting, VPS hosting, and dedicated hosting services. NameCheap offers very cheap shared hosting plans, starting from $1.43 per month. The Stellar plan, which is the base tier of the shared hosting plans, brings a free domain name and free CDN for faster access of the assets on the website. This plan can handle 3 websites on its 20 GB SSD storage. A little more expensive tier, Stellar Plus, removes the disk space restriction and makes the number of websites “unlimited”. All shared plans come with free SSL. NameCheap Stellar shared hosting plan comes with cPanel as its control panel with Softaculous installed on it. Softaculous can handle the installation of needed components to build up a website. Migrating a website to NameCheap is free too. NameCheap grants users to select the location of the server: USA, UK, or EU. Selecting UK or EU adds an extra fee of $1 per month. But it also brings cloud storage to the table. NameCheap plans and pricing NameCheap has three shared hosting plans: Stellar, Stellar Plus, and Stellar Business. Stellar tier supports up to 3 websites on its 20 GB SSD storage. It brings a free domain name as well as a CDN service. The bandwidth is not limited, a free website migration, and free SSL certificates for all websites. It costs $1.58 per month.

Stellar Plus plan adds an auto-backup feature to the basket and removes website number and SSD storage limits. It offers free SSL certificates for up to 50 websites. It costs $2.68 per month.

Stellar Business plan delivers the same features as Stellar Plus; but limits the SSD storage to 50 GB while providing access to cloud storage, which provides better performance. It costs $4.68 per month. NameCheap already offers 3 websites with its most basic plan, Stellar. It is a quite reasonable plan. But if you want extra performance for SEO reasons, you might also consider the Stellar Business tier for its Cloud Storage feature. Shared hosting plans range from $1.88 to $5.68

plans range from $1.88 to $5.68 Managed WordPress hosting plans range from $24.88 to $54.88 (per year)

plans range from $24.88 to $54.88 (per year) Reseller hosting plans range from $17.88 to $56.88

plans range from $17.88 to $56.88 VPS hosting plans range from $9.88 to $17.88

plans range from $9.88 to $17.88 Dedicated hosting plans range from $915.88 to $2171.88 (per year) NameCheap speed and uptime NameCheap has had an average of 99.96% uptime in the last 6 months. The average response time of the hosting is 377 milliseconds in the same time scope. Advantages and disadvantages of NameCheap Pros Cons ✔ Free CDN and domain name ✘ Extra fee for EU and UK servers ✔ Free SSL ✘ Uptime could be better ✔ Cheapest among its competitors ✔ Comes with cPanel ✔ Users can select the location of the server Get started on NameCheap