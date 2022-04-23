Websites have become one of the most important assets and marketing tools for businesses. Especially during the pandemic, most companies once again understand how important their websites are. Thus, choosing the perfect WordPress theme represents your company’s vision online and increases the number of people you can reach and, eventually, sales. So if you are establishing a new business or rebuilding your website, take a look at our tips and the themes we have picked to create a nice-looking and fast WordPress website that can represent your company online.

7 Best WordPress Business Themes

Wizor’s

Theme name Wizor’s Developer AncoraThemes Price $59 Release date 14 April 2017 Browsers IE11, Firefox, Safari, Opera, Chrome, Edge Compatible with WooCommerce , WPBakery Page Builder, WPML WordPress version 5.9.x, 5.8.x, 5.7.x, 5.6.x, 5.5.x, 5.4.x, 5.3.x, 5.2.x, 5.1.x, 5.0.x, 4.9.x Layout Responsive

Wizor’s is a multi-purpose WordPress theme designed for financial companies but can be used to build any business website. The theme comes with lifetime updates for free and six months of tech support, which can be extended. The theme includes four home pages, advanced contact forms, and various premade pages a business can need, such as services, products, team, and contacts. These premade pages make it even easier to build the website. Wizor’s also offers full WooCommerce store compatibility for the businesses selling products or services online. The theme framework includes custom post types, custom widget sets, and custom shortcodes that look nice with the theme. It also offers users various options to customize the website with blog styles, flexible colors and typography, boxed and fullwidth page layouts, flexible layout options, and more. Wizor’s documentation and video tutorials are also beneficial for inexperienced users.

BUY Live Demo

Verbrotic

Theme name Verbrotic Developer DesignArc Price $39 Release date 21 April 2018 Browsers IE10, IE11, Firefox, Safari, Opera, Chrome Compatible with WPBakery Page Builder WordPress version 5.9.x, 5.8.x, 5.7.x, 5.6.x, 5.5.x, 5.4.x, 5.3.x, 5.2.x, 5.1.x, 5.0.x, 4.9.x Layout Responsive

Verbrotic is a friendly and professional-looking theme specifically designed for consulting firms, corporate businesses, insurance companies, loan, tax help, and investment firms, but it can be used for all types of companies. Verbrotic comes with a 100% money-back guarantee for 30 days, which allows admins to test the theme to see if it suits their needs or not. The theme comes with five different home page variations and five header styles that can be easily changed and edited. The theme includes a gallery, blog, testimonial, team, and appointment page to create a more substantial online presence. The developer also offers the theme PSD files for free, enabling the web developer to edit the visuals beyond limits. It also allows admins to create any form with the CF7 plugin. The theme comes with an auto-installer and tech support.

BUY Live Demo

Wellinor

Theme name Wellinor Developer ThemeArc Price $49 Release date 3 May 2018 Browsers IE10, IE11, Firefox, Safari, Opera, Chrome Compatible with WPML WordPress version 5.9.x, 5.8.x, 5.7.x, 5.6.x, 5.5.x, 5.4.x, 5.3.x, 5.2.x, 5.1.x, 5.0.x, 4.9.x Layout Responsive

Wellinor is a professional WordPress team that offers various features for different needs. The theme is developed by ThemeArc, which is recognized as WordPress Requirements compliant by the Envato. The modern and flexible theme comes with three different home page variations for various purposes. Wellinor is an SEO-optimized theme, and it uses a lightweight and popular page builder plugin, KingComposer Pro. The drag and drop builder allows inexperienced users to create pages without programming knowledge easily. Admins can also easily change the logo, background colors, header style, and create forms within seconds with Contact Form 7 plugin. Revolution Slider, included in the theme, is a perfect tool for creating slides with different animation effects. Wellinor also comes with documentation plus great video guides along with PSD files.

BUY Live Demo

Finanza

Theme name Finanza Developer GoodLayers Price $54 Release date 11 August 2015 Browsers IE11, Firefox, Safari, Chrome, Edge Compatible with WooCommerce 4.9.x WordPress version 5.9.x, 5.8.x, 5.7.x Layout Responsive

Finanza is a clean, responsive theme created by GoodLayers. It is suitable for any general corporate website and compatible with WooCommerce 4.9.x. It uses the GoodLayers page builder to enable users to design their website by dragging and dropping easily. It also comes with a drag and drop master slider that makes it easier for users to manage the slider’s elements. Master Slider also allows users to manage the transition periods with its timeline ability. The theme allows admins to customize skin for each parallax or color selection. Admins can also customize sidebar size and choose one of the four blog styles, including column, medium, full, and masonry. Users can also disable the header or the footer easily.

BUY Live Demo

Broker

Theme name Broker Developer commercegurus Price $59 Release date 12 November 2015 Browsers IE11, Firefox, Safari, Chrome, Edge Compatible with WooCommerce 5.7.x, WPBakery Page Builder, WPML WordPress version 5.9.x Layout Responsive

Broker, created by commercegurus, is a very popular WordPress theme that creates very nice and unique-looking websites in minutes. The theme was nominated as the “Site of the Day” in the CSS Design Awards. Broker comes with professional premade demos for different style home pages, which can be installed with a few clicks. The theme offers lifetime updates for free. The theme comes with WPBakery, a popular drag and drop page builder, WooCommerce, a very popular eCommerce platform, and LayerSlider, a premium multi-purpose slider, and automation platform. To improve the website’s SEO results, it comes with one of the most popular SEO plugins, Yoast SEO. Theme’s extensive documentation includes a video install guide to help users during the installation process.

BUY Live Demo

Fulton

Theme name Fulton Developer ThemeKalia Price $19 Release date 20 March 2018 Browsers IE9, IE10, IE11, Firefox, Safari, Opera, Chrome, Edge Compatible with WooCommerce, WPML WordPress version 5.8.x, 5.7.x, 5.6.x, 5.5.x, 5.4.x, 5.3.x, 5.2.x, 5.1.x, 5.0.x, 4.9.x Layout Responsive

Fulton is a good choice for most businesses. It comes with all the necessary features a company’s online presence needs, such as a portfolio, blog, testimonial, and personal profile page. Fulton is developed by ThemeKalia, which is recognized for meeting WordPress Quality Standards by Envato. Fulton is powered by the lightweight and popular page builder, KingComposer Pro, which requires little to no programming knowledge. It also includes Slider Revolution, which offers full control over the slider, the most significant object on the front page. It is also a customizable and flexible theme that allows users to choose over 600 Google fonts, unlimited color options, and a real-time WP customizer. Fulton allows admins to create contact forms with Contact Form 7, creates eStores with WooCommerce plugin, and portfolio functionality to showcase your content adequately.

BUY Live Demo

BizPro

Theme name BizPro Developer ThemeTor Price $59 Release date 23 October 2016 Browsers IE8, IE9, IE10, IE 11, Firefox, Safari, Opera, Chrome Compatible with Easy Digital Downloads, Visual Composer, WooCommerce, WPBakery Page Builder, WPML WordPress version 5.9.x, 5.8.x, 5.7.x, 5.6.x, 5.5.x, 5.4.x, 5.3.x, 5.2.x Layout Responsive

BizPro is a business-friendly multi-purpose WordPress theme created by ThemeTor. It offers all the features a business website can need, such as slider, services, testimonials, clients, team members, and about us pages. BizPro supports WooCommerce, and it is a shop-ready theme with cart and checkout. The theme uses the “drag and drop” WPBakery Page Builder, which has more than 100-page builder elements, over 200 premium templates, and more than 500 presets for elements. The theme provides rich theme options and customization features to shape the website to suit the company’s needs, including header and footer builder. The theme also includes 28 blog and gallery layouts. The theme is compatible with most popular plugins, such as Elementor, Slider Revolution, WPML, Contact Form 7, W3 Total Cache, Yoast, and Autoptimize.

BUY Live Demo

FAQ

What are the best free WordPress themes for business?

There are thousands of free WordPress themes online; however, most of them will cause problems while you are editing your website. Most importantly, most WordPress themes lack professional support; thus if something happens, you may need to solve the issue yourself, hire a professional, or search online forums for solutions. Moreover, some threat actors can inject malicious codes and then re-release the themes online. Ideal free WordPress themes for businesses are the ones that are updated regularly, compatible with plugins, lightweight, and SEO friendly. But most of the free themes are lacking these features. Thus, paid themes should be.

Can I use free WordPress themes for my business?

Yes, business owners can use free WordPress themes for their business websites, but it is not the ideal solution in most cases. As we mentioned before, free WordPress themes lack various essential features for businesses. Most top-level WordPress themes cost less than $100 a year. With domain and hosting expenses, it can cost somewhere between $200 to $500 for a year, which is considered a very small investment while establishing a new business. Considering the importance of the website, this is one of the essential investments a business person can make to reach new people or sell products or services directly.

How can you select a WordPress theme for your business?

Selecting a theme is a tricky process. The theme should represent your company accordingly, look nice, including the tools you will need, be compatible with the platforms you are using, be fast, and updated regularly. Let’s take a closer look at what these mean.

Look: Your company’s website needs to look nice and easy to understand for your customers. If the website looks too complicated or boring, users may leave your website sooner. While choosing the theme, also keep in mind your target audience. If your target audience is teenagers, you can pick a more colorful and compact website. If it is a real estate website, you can choose a theme with large image galleries that allow your visitors to focus on those images. Compatibility: Keep in mind that your visitors can be using any device with any browser; thus, your website should be compatible. While choosing a theme, make sure that it is a responsive one, which means it will adapt itself to fit into the screen size of any device. Also, try the theme with the popular web browser to check if it is working properly. Plugin integration: Plugins are essential for WordPress websites; some plugins are even more critical for a business website. Before buying a theme, make sure that it is compatible with the plugins you need. For example, Woocommerce is a popular WordPress plugin for selling products online. Thus looking for a theme that supports Woocommerce would be ideal. Also, keep in mind that some themes come with plugins included. Support: While building your website, eventually, you may have issues or try to add something that isn’t included in the theme. In that situation, the best option is to have professional support that can help you. Most developers are offering 1-year professional support with their themes. Since they are the theme’s creator, it is the best option to ask for help. SEO: We all know that SEO can affect your business’ success directly. To reach more people, your website should be able to appear higher in the search results. The website should load quickly and properly to have a better SEO score. Thus choosing lightweight themes can help you shorten the load time. Also, keep in mind that some themes come with built-in SEO features.

Which WordPress theme is best for business?

As we mentioned before, the ideal theme is the one that suits your needs perfectly. It completely depends on your company’s size, target audience, field, etc. A perfect theme should also be upgradeable while your business grows. If you are unsure about some themes, you can always check its demo to test the experience and check customer reviews to learn other people’s opinions.

Is it worth buying a WordPress theme?

Since your company’s website will be one of the most important assets, buying the ideal theme is important for your business’s online presence. It is worth purchasing a WordPress theme to attract more customers or sell products online. Considering that most premium WordPress themes are cheaper than $100 for a year, it is one of the smallest investments that you should make.

Is Wix better than WordPress?

Wix is a popular alternative for WordPress. While WordPress has much more plugins and offers more flexibility, Wix enables business owners to create websites without technical knowledge. Wix also provides various features to sell products or tickets online. As we mentioned earlier, the best option depends on your company’s needs. Both platforms offer essential features for business owners, but we should also mention that WordPress is much more popular.