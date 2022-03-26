Since Russian products are banned one by one worldwide, your organization might need to transition from Yandex 360 for Business. Several companies provide e-mail services as an alternative to Yandex.Mail, but a few of them also offer the all-in-one package that Yandex 360 for Business offers. In this article, we will be covering the best alternatives for Yandex 360 for Business.

Fastmail Google Workspace Google Workspace is a perfect alternative for Yandex 360 for Business since it has all the apps Yandex offers. The service was named G-Suite before, and its name changed in 2020. Google Workspace offers the mail service in the same interface with classic, individual-focused Gmail. In this case, the Gmail service in the Google Workspace package can be used on your company domain. Employees can use their e-mail accounts just as they use their personal Google accounts. It offers at least 30 GB of storage that covers all of the services below. Google Workspace includes a variety of Google tools around it such as Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Chat, Calendar, and more. Those tools are quite useful while deploying company-wide video conferences, setting meetings, or creating office-related documentation. However, Docs, Sheets, and Slides will fall behind Microsoft's Office apps when the users need to create and work on complicated documentation with macros and advanced settings. The prices start with $6 per user/month and go up to $18 with the Business Plus plan. However, the Enterprise plan pricing is not listed; potential customers will need to contact Google's sales departments to get a proper pricing plan. Pros Cons ✔ Huge storage in the Standard and Plus plans ✘ Getting used to Google office apps might be challenging ✔ Fully accessible via any web browser ✔ Superior mobile apps

Microsoft 365 Business Microsoft 365 Business is a very similar service to Google's Workspace, but with some crucial differences. It delivers what Yandex 360 for Business can do, even more. Let's have a look at Microsoft's e-mail service plans. Microsoft 365 Business delivers the e-mails via its well-known mailing interface, Outlook. Individual users can see and send e-mails via the web interface, Outlook software on desktop computers, Outlook app on mobile, and super-handy and lightweight Windows Mail. It delivers 50 GB of e-mail storage across all of its plans in addition to 1 TB OneDrive cloud storage. Microsoft's e-mail and business suits come with Office software: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. Standard and Premium plans include additional software such as Access and Publisher, with desktop versions of the other apps. The Office applications can be used on almost all platforms and web browsers, except Access and Publisher since they only work on PCs. Having the most crucial Microsoft Office components with e-mail service is a huge plus on Microsoft's side. Microsoft 365 Business plans have three tiers, starting with a $6 per user/month Basic tier and goes up to $22 with the Premium tier. The Basic tier provides 300 people-meeting via Teams. The standard tier brings webinars and attendee registration/reporting tools to the table, while Premium has advanced security features. Pros Cons ✔ Full-fledged Office software in Standard and Premium ✘ Microsoft's browser-based Office solutions are not the best ✔ 50 GB mail and 1 TB cloud storage in every plan

Zoho Mail/WorkPlace Zoho is a popular e-mail service provider that invests in providing additional features to compete with the giants; Google, Microsoft, and Yandex. Zoho WorkPlace is a budget-friendly, all-in-one solution for businesses. Zoho provides cheap, stand-alone e-mail service plans and complete WorkPlace plans. The stand-alone e-mail plans start with the Mail Lite plan, which offers 5 GB or 10 GB of storage per user. Even if this plan does not have cloud integration, it allows 250 MB of attachments. The Mail Premium plan brings the storage to 50 GB and the maximum attachment size to 1 GB. The premium plan also provides a White Labeling feature for custom logo and login URLs. The additional apps only come with the WorkPlace plans. Those apps include WorkDrive (cloud storage), Office Suite (office apps), Cliq (chat), and Meeting (video meeting). The office apps might require some time for getting used to them. Also, the Meeting app allows up to only 100 people with its highest tier solution, WorkPlace Professional. Zoho mail-only solutions start with €0.9 per user/month for 5 GB storage and €1.13 for 10 GB storage. Mail Premium with White Labeling feature provides 50 GB storage for €3.60 per user/month. The WorkPlace Standard plan offers 30 GB of e-mail storage, 10 GB WorkDrive storage (per user), Zoho Office Suite, Zoho Cliq, Zoho Meeting, and WorkDrive for €2.70. The WorkPlace Professional plan upgrades the Standard plan with 100 GB mail storage, 100 GB WorkDrive storage (per user), 100 participant video meeting capability, and some additional features for its applications. We should note that the capacities are shared in WorkDrive; if you have 15 employees, they will share a total of 1.5 TB of storage without a 100 GB-per-user restriction on WorkPlace Professional plan. Pros Cons ✔ Very cheap ✘ Shared cloud storage capacity might not be suitable for some companies ✔ Office-related software are included ✔ Mail-only and full-suite plans are separated

IceWarp Mail IceWarp is a well-known e-mail service provider that delivers self-hosted and cloud mail solutions. It has some office-focused applications for desktop and mobile users as well. IceWarp's pricings are aggressive, although not as aggressive as Zoho and some others. IceWarp provides 5 GB of e-mail and 20 GB of file storage with its most basic tier, Lite. White Labeling feature is included in all plans and API integration support. IceWarp's web e-mail client interface is more and less the same as others, which will make it easier for employees to get used to. IceWarp Mail delivers web-based office apps based on OnlyOffice in a very similar interface with Microsoft's Office programs. It includes Word, Excel, and PowerPoint-like programs and video conferencing tools, chat apps, and conference recording features. There is also desktop office and mail client software, although it is only included in Pro's top-tier plan. The most basic plan of IceWarp, Lite, has 5 GB of e-mail and 20 GB of file storage capability. It offers collaborative document editing tools via web browser, which we just mentioned. Video conference is limited to 5 attendees in this tier, and it costs $2.5 per user/month. Upgrading to the Standart tier grants 200-attendee capable video conferencing in addition to TeamChat communication apps. It has 100 GB of e-mail and 1 TB of file storage. The top-tier Pro plan has 500 GB of e-mail with 5 TB file storage, and it delivers desktop office software. It also allows unlimited HD recording on video conferences. Pros Cons ✔ Aggressive pricing ✘ The video conference attendee limit of the Lite version is too low ✔ OnlyOffice-based office suite ✔ High capacities in the Standard and Pro plans

ProtonMail ProtonMail is completely focused on e-mail services without extra office-related tools. It is a very well-known e-mail service provider and provides its customers fast and reliable services. ProtonMail has a free e-mail option, but without custom domain support, it is unsuitable for enterprises. It has three tiers of e-mail services; Plus, Professional, and Visionary. The Plus plan focuses on a single e-mail for small companies and the Visionary, which allows up to 6 users. The Professional tier is the main enterprise-focused e-mail service, going up to 5,000 users. The Plus provides 5 GB of storage with 1 custom domain for a single user with up to 5 addresses, costing $5 per month. The Visionary gives 20 GB of storage for 6 users and up 50 addresses, with up to 10 custom domains. It costs $30 per month in total. The Professional tier grants 5 GB of storage and 5 addresses per user, with 2 custom domains; and it costs $8 per user/month. The Visionary and Professional tiers provide multi-user support, while the Plus tier does not. Pros Cons ✔ Solid e-mail service; fast and reliable ✘ Too expensive ✔ Grants 5 addresses per user

Tutanota Tutanota is an e-mail service-providing company that allows more customization over its plans. For example, users can upgrade their e-mail storage with extra payment but without changing their plan, which makes them unique in this list. Tutanota's business-focused e-mail plans come as three tiers; Premium, Teams, and Pro. The Premium plan brings 1 GB of storage while the others have 10 GB. All of them allow multiple custom domains. The Teams tier also allows sharing of entire calendars between users. Pro users can log in from their own website and set custom logos and colors for their e-mail as well. While the ability to customize the plans is very attractive, it also makes things more complicated. The Premium plan with 1 GB is €2.4 per month; it is possible to add more users for €2.4 per user/month as well. However, they will share the 1 GB storage among its users. The Teams tier is €6 per month in addition to €3.60 per user/month, while the Pro tier charges €8.4 and €4.8 for the same services, respectively. Customers can get 10 GB, 100 GB, and 1 TB storage for €2.4, €12, and €60 per month. In addition, for 20, 40, and 100 aliases, customers will pay €1.2, €2.4, and €4.8 per month as well. There are also Whitelabel, Sharing, and Business feature packages that charge €1.2 per user/month separately. Thankfully, they have a nice pricing calculator on their website to make things a little bit simpler. Pros Cons ✔ Plan customization is unmatched ✘ Getting all features will be expensive ✔ Multiple custom domains in all plans