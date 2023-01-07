Once again, just after New Year’s Eve, the Computer Electronics Show is held in Las Vegas, US. CES is the consumer electronics annual event, which goes way back to the 1960s. In the event, most of the giant, big, and medium-sized tech companies introduce their newest products, and this year was no different than others.

CES 2023 started on the 3rd of January for the press, and the 5th of January for normal visitors; most of the participators have already announced their “best and most advanced” technology. Here, we are covering the most important news coming from CES 2023.

Nvidia | New GPUs and cloud gaming in cars

Nvidia, the GPU giant has introduced its newest additions to RTX 4000 series. Last year, the company has introduced RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 GPUs for desktops, bringing a big generational performance improvement. Now, after unlaunching the RTX 4080, the company introduces RTX 4070 Ti for $799 MSRP, but without a Founders Edition option. The RTX 4000 laptop GPUs were also revealed for Studio Laptops with improved efficiency, performance, and so. The laptops powered by RTX 4000 GPUs will be available in February, starting from $1,999.

Nvidia has also announced its partnerships with Hyundai, BYD, and Polestar to integrate its cloud gaming service, GeForce Now, into cars.

Intel | New 13th gen CPUs and the Geti platform

Intel has introduced new CPUs for its 13th gen line-up, most of which are designed to be used in laptops instead of desktops. The new CPUs include the 55-watt-TDP HX series with 8 performance and 16 efficiency cores, the H series with 45-watt TDP, the P series with 28-watt TDP, and the U series with 15-watt TDP. Additionally, the company introduces the N series CPUs with full of efficiency cores; TDPs ranging between 15 and 6 watts.

Intel has mentioned its transition to a “systems foundry” by combining wafer manufacturing, packaging, software, and the ecosystem for chiplets. The Intel Geti platform, on the other hand, will help enterprises to easily develop computer vision AI.

AMD | New Ryzen X3D CPUs and CPUs with AI hardware

The biggest rival of both Intel and Nvidia introduced a couple of new CPUs during CES 2023. AMD announced three new Ryzen 7000 series CPUs with 3D V-Cache; until now, the company’s only 3D V-Cache CPU was Ryzen 7 5800X3D and it was a huge improvement from the regular Ryzen 7 5800X. The three models based on Zen 4 architecture will have 8, 12, and 16 cores with up to 144 MB of L2 + L3 cache, which will be available in February. The company also launches non-X models of a couple of Ryzen 7000 CPUs with 65-watt TDP.

AMD has introduced its new Ryzen 7000 series mobile processors with a new naming scheme as well; some of which have dedicated AI hardware, which is a first in the x86_64 CPU industry. Some of the Ryzen 7000 mobile processors will be using Zen 3 cores, instead of Zen 4 and thankfully, the new naming scheme will indicate this situation.

Samsung | OLED monitors and 8K TVs

Samsung has introduced its massive, 49-inch, 1800R-curved, 240 Hz, 0.1 ms response time, QD OLED monitor named Odyssey OLED G9. The company also introduces an even bigger monitor with a 57-inch size and a 32:9 aspect ratio which actually combines two 4K monitors side-by-side, named Odyssey Neo G9. Finally, the productivity-focused monitor, Viewfinity S9, was announced with 5K resolution, a 99% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage in 27 inches.

The company introduced a couple of new TVs with Neo QLED, Micro LED, and QD OLED technologies. The new TVs with Neo QLED technology can reach up to a whopping 4,000 nits of brightness. Interestingly, Samsung is integrating the Health Monitor application on its higher-end TVs, which can track heart rate, oxygen saturation, and some other health-related things with their connected cameras.

LG | Upgraded OLED TVs and a wireless TV

LG introduced its newest OLED lineup for Z, G, and C series; all of them improving the brightness and color accuracy compared to their predecessors. Additionally, the company announced its 97-inch M3 OLED TV, which comes with a separate box that uses wireless technology to transmit the data on its ports to the TV itself.

Other | Laptops, Android Auto, and a lipstick-applicator

Many of the companies that produce laptops have introduced their new products with the newest mobile hardware from AMD, Intel, and Nvidia. One of the interesting products came from Lenovo, named YogaBook 9i, and comes with two OLED screens.

Google has announced that they are updating Android Auto to bring the WhatsApp call feature alongside a seekable bar while playing audio. John Deere also covered its new technology, ExactShot, that enables dispensing a precise amount of fertilizer to the ground.

One more interesting product comes from L’Oréal; a small stick that helps stabilize while applying lipsticks. It is a very similar product to the Parkinson spoon but specialized in lipstick application.