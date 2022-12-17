In the IT field, 2022 was also a fast-paced year. This year, we witnessed the never-ending battle between hackers and cybersecurity professionals, a hybrid war, and fascinating new technologies and solutions to simplify our daily lives.

As 2022 is coming to an end, it is time to honor the companies with Cloud7 Awards that made life easier for us. But this time, our readers will have the opportunity to select the winners. The Cloud7 2022 Awards are presented this year within 10 categories related to web hosting and security. You can start voting now and the results will be announced later on Cloud7.