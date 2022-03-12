Linux is the most popular open-source operating system based on the Linux kernel, developed by Linus Torvalds. Linux is a freely distributable, multi-tasking, multi-user UNIX operating system derivative. Linux has become a much more popular and more used operating system today than before. All these developments have caused Linux servers to be among the primary targets of cybercriminals.

Who is Nikos Marogiannopoulos?

Nikos Mavrogiannopoulos is a Linux security expert. He has a background in mathematics and holds a Ph.D. in cryptography. He spent two decades in software engineering, mostly in the security of back-end software. He worked for the RHEL cryptographic team as a manager in RHEL Security Engineering. Nikos also worked as the product manager for security at Canonical. In this episode, we discussed Linux and security with Nikos Mavrogiannopoulos.