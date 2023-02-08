Digital Realty, one of the world’s major cloud providers, has inked a 10-year power deal with ENGIE, a French utility business involved in energy transition, renewable energy, and other areas.

Digital Realty signed a 10-year power purchase agreement with ENGIE, a French utility company that operates in the energy transition, renewable energy, and more. This deal will encourage the growth of renewable energy in Germany. Digital Realty has achieved 100% renewable energy coverage throughout its entire European and US portfolios, resulting in 64% renewable energy coverage across its worldwide portfolio in 2021, a 14% increase over 2020.

Supporting renewable energy

With the Science-Based Target initiative (SBTi), Digital Realty established aggressive science-based carbon emissions targets in 2020, becoming the first global data center company of its size and scope to do so. The company has pledged to cut Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 68% and Scope 3 emissions by 24% by 2030. CEE Group is currently building the Brandenburg solar farm. ENGIE created the PPA before connecting the supplier with Digital Realty. The Brandenburg solar park is scheduled to open this year.

Renewable energy is an essential component of every business’s supply chain. The usage of renewable energy by a corporation helps to lower its carbon footprint and the environmental impact of its activities. It also assists the company in lowering its operational costs, which can boost profitability and allow for greater investment in other areas. Many businesses have been investing in renewable energy as of late. 85% of Asia Pacific data center managers believe that sustainability will substantially impact their operations and decision-making.

