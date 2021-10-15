Canadian-owned, cloud and carrier-neutral data center provider, eStruxture Data Centers announced two new additions to its leadership team. According to the announcement, Maria Bolovis has been appointed Senior Vice-President, Infrastructure Operations and Technology and Chris Ingram has been appointed Senior Vice-President, Sales and Marketing.

40 years of experience combined

The duo will bring more than 40 years of experience in the field to the company. Before starting her new role at eStruxture Data Centers, Maria was a Regional Leader of Data Center Operations at Amazon Web Services. She played an important role in building up the company’s cloud and data center presence across Canada and other countries across the globe. She has more than 15 years of data center operations and engineering experience from her previous roles. Maria Bolovis, Senior Vice-President of Infrastructure Operations and Technology said,

“I look forward to starting this next chapter of my career at eStruxture and helping the company achieve new milestones. eStruxture’s expertise and dedication have earned them a strong reputation in the industry and title of trusted advisors with their customers.”

Chris Ingram has more than 25 years of experience in enterprise sales and sales leadership. Before his new role at eStruxture, Chris held senior sales executive positions at the likes of Scalar Decisions, Bell Canada’s National Hosting Services division and Q9 Networks. Chris Ingram, Senior Vice-President of Sales and Marketing said,