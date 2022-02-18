Managed hosting solutions provider, eukhost announced that it has become a Gold Sponsor of phpMyAdmin, a free and open-source MySQL and MariaDB administration tool. It is the default MySQL manager of the cPanel control panel, which is by far the most popular control panel in the hosting industry.

eukhost’s third sponsorship

phpMyAdmin sponsorship is a part of the company’s ongoing commitment to improving hosting technologies. phpMyAdmin allows admins to complete various administration tasks easily with its interface.

eukhost’s phpMyAdmin sponsorship is the company’s third sponsorship. Prior to that, the company has become a sponsor for the Internet Watch Foundation, a charity dedicated to removing child sexual abuse content from the internet and Let’s Encrypt, a free SSL certificate provider. The company is also relaunching its web hosting community forum, which complements its technical support. Robert King, Director of eukhost said,