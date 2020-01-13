GoDaddy is one of the most important internet giants in the world. The company is growing from beginning to today.

GoDaddy Inc. is one of the biggest internet domain name registrar and web hosting company. The company first founded in 1997 with the name “Jomax Technologies” by Bob Parsons. The brand is renamed as GoDaddy and In 2005 it became the largest ICANN-Accredited registrar on the Internet.

The rapid growth of GoDaddy

In January 2009, GoDaddy began offering .IN domain names to small companies in India. In June 2012, it launched its full-scale operations in India. Son after that, the India office became the company’s largest international office. On May 28, 2014, the company was incorporated in Delaware.

In 2015, it was estimated GoDaddy IPO to value the company at $2.87 billion and completed its IPO of 26,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $20.00 per share. In the previous days, we’ve informed that GoDaddy will announce sales of $777.01 million for the current quarter.

GoDaddy Revenue 2015-2019

Revenue can be defined as the amount of money a company receives from its customers usually from the sale of goods and services to the customers. It is also referred to as sales or turnover. Macrotrends show GoDaddy’s annual/quarterly revenue history and growth rate from 2015 to 2019.

GoDaddy's revenue for the quarter ending September 30, 2019, was $0.761B, an 11.92% increase year-over-year.

GoDaddy's revenue for the twelve months ending September 30, 2019, was $2.904B, a 13.13% increase year-over-year.

GoDaddy's annual revenue for 2018 was $2.66B, a 19.19% increase from 2017.

GoDaddy's annual revenue for 2017 was $2.232B, a 20.78% increase from 2016.

GoDaddy's annual revenue for 2016 was $1.848B, a 14.97% increase from 2015.

GoDaddy Gross Profit 2015-2019

Profit is the amount of money the business gains. Gross profit is the business’s revenue minus the cost of the goods sold. GoDaddy’s annual/quarterly gross profit history and growth rate from 2015 to 2019:

GoDaddy's gross profit for the quarter ending September 30, 2019, was $0.496B, a 9.48% increase year-over-year.

GoDaddy gross profit for the twelve months ending September 30, 2019, was $1.917B, a 12.7% increase year-over-year.

GoDaddy's annual gross profit for 2018 was $1.766B, a 21.27% increase from 2017.

GoDaddy's annual gross profit for 2017 was $1.456B, a 22.38% increase from 2016.

GoDaddy's annual gross profit for 2016 was $1.19B, a 14.28% increase from 2015.

GoDaddy Net Income 2015-2019

Net income is a measure of the profitability of a company. It can be formulated as an entity’s income minus the cost of goods sold, expenses, depreciation, and amortization, interest, and taxes for an accounting period.

GoDaddy's net income for the quarter ending September 30, 2019, was $0.076B, a 477.27% increase year-over-year.

GoDaddy's net income for the twelve months ending September 30, 2019, was $119M, a 6.45% decline year-over-year.

GoDaddy's annual net income for 2018 was $0.077B, a 43.48% decline from 2017.

GoDaddy's annual net income for 2017 was $0.136B, a 926.67% decline from 2016.

GoDaddy's annual net income for 2016 was $-0.017B, a 78.17% decline from 2015.

Actual GoDaddy – GDDY stock price

The actual stock price for GoDaddy as of January 13, 2020, is 72.11.

The all-time high GoDaddy stock closing price was 84.00 on September 13, 2018.

The GoDaddy 52-week high stock price is 82.30, which is 16.3% above the current share price.

The GoDaddy 52-week low stock price is 59.93, which is 15.3% below the current share price.

, which is below the current share price. The average GoDaddy stock price for the last 52 weeks is 70.12.

