Finding the perfect gift for your dad is not an easy task, especially if you are looking for a unique gift he can use every day. Whether he is a tech-savvy father that checks every new gadget online or someone who has no idea what new devices are capable of, you’ll find something for your father, father-in-law, husband, grandfather, or who became a new dad in our list. As the Cloud7 team, we rounded up some of the best technological Father’s Day gifts you can find on the market to celebrate Father’s Day. From most affordable options to high-end devices our list includes a solution for everyone to make their fathers surprised.

Monitor

One of the best ways to relieve the stress of a work day is to Netflix and chill with some snacks or to shoot other players in an action-packed FPS game. And the only thing that can take it to the next level is a nice big monitor to enhance the experience. Also, it can be a huge boost to productivity for remote workers. While there are thousands of different display technologies, different sizes, and resolutions, it can be very confusing for someone to choose the ideal monitor, especially if you are familiar with these terms. Thus we chose two options for you. One of the best high-end monitors you can find on the market is Alienware AW3423DW. It is a 34″ curved QD-OLED, which is a brand new technology, gaming monitor that provides everything a gamer father needs. Besides its hefty price tag, with its vivid colors and futuristic design, it is complete eye candy. Another more affordable option is Samsung LC27HG70. The 27″ monitor is ideal for gamers with its 1 ms response time and 144 Hz refresh rate. The monitor uses Quantum Dot technology and supports HDR.

Smart mug

There is nothing better than a cup of coffee to wake you up before starting your shift, especially if you are working from home. However, tons of emails and meetings can distract you and leave you with a cold mug of coffee. If your father is a coffee addict, Ember Mug 2 will keep his coffee hot for him. It allows you to set an exact drinking temperature and maintains it for up to 1.5 hours. Although it sounds simple, it is a very unique gift idea. It also has a LED indicator letting the user know that it has reached the perfect temperature. If your father spends more time outdoors instead of in an office, you can also prefer Ember Travel Mug, which can keep his coffee at the drinking temperature for up to 3 hours.

Gaming desk

Although gaming desks are relatively new to the market, they are gaining popularity recently. If your father likes spending time with the computer, a gaming desk not only makes him comfortable but also reduces the risk of posture-related problems. We should also admit that they are looking very cool. With RGB lighting and unique designs, gaming desks can complement the gaming desktop PCs in a special way. One of the best options on the market is Eureka Ergonomic Z60. Its RGB lighting and Z-shaped legs look really nice and its controller or headphones stand, cup holder, headphone hook, and socket holder help you keep your desktop organized. Another option is Thermaltake ToughDesk 500L, which is an electrically height-adjustable gaming desk. Its L-shape provides extra space and it comes with full surfaced mouse pads.ToughDeck 500L also allows users to control the lighting effect via software. If you are looking for more options, feel free to take a look at our best gaming desks article.

Turntable

Music is for everyone, even for fathers. One of the unique ways to listen to music is through turntables. Although they might look very old school, they also adapted to the technology. We also know that collecting vinyl is a very popular hobby and you can lead your father into the world of hi-fi audio by buying him a turntable. It is also cheaper than it looks. Some new turntables allow users to enjoy the unique sound of vinyl with a bluetooth speaker. If you think your father is ready to blast the speaker, Audio Technica’s AT-LP60XBT might be the device you are looking for. Alongside its bluetooth connection option, it is also capable of connecting to devices that support the aptX codec for much better sound quality.

Smartwatch

Watches were among the most popular gifts for men and they were popular for a reason. Smartwatches are even better. If your father mostly prefers Apple products, such as iPhone, iPad, or MacBook, probably the best option for you is the Apple Watch Series 7, which is also one of the best-looking smartwatches on the market. Another good option is Fossil Gen 6, one of the most popular smartwatches. There are also smart bands if you are looking for more affordable options. In general, smart bands can lack some features smartwatches offer but they also offer a longer battery life. Amazfit GTR 3 and Huawei Band 7 are some of the best options now. Whether it is a smartwatch or a smart band, both devices can help your father track his health and maybe even motivate him to start exercising more.

Wireless charging dock

As you may have already noticed, we are surrounded by electronic devices and most of them need to be charged frequently. Unfortunately, some of them are using different types of charging cables. If you don’t find your father tangled in a bunch of cables trying to charge his phone, tablet, and smartwatch, you can gift him a 3-in-1 wireless charging dock. Logitech’s Powered 3-in-1 dock is capable of charging multiple smartphones, including iPhones and Android devices. At the same time, the device can also charge AirPods and Apple Watches. It doesn’t only charge multiple devices at once, but it is also a really nice-looking docking device that keeps all devices in the same place, making them easier to find.

Gaming chair

Who could have thought that the chairs would become one of the most important gaming gears? However, if you are spending long hours in front of your desktop PC, the chair that you are sitting on is your biggest friend, at least if you value your spine health. Choosing the ideal gaming chair is not only important to eliminate back and neck pain, but they are also very comfortable and look nice. If you are looking for a nice-looking gaming chair, Noblechairs Hero might be the thing you are looking for. With comfortable cold-foam upholstery and its ergonomic, it provides the much-needed adjustability options everyone needs. If you are looking for a breathable alternative, DXRacer Air Pro might be the chair that you are looking if. If you are still unsure, you can take a look at our best gaming chairs article to make your father comfortable.

Digital frame

We all know photo frames sound very cliche as a gift and digital photo frames are around for a while now, but digital photo frames are also evolving and adapting to new cloud services. Also, what brings good old memories other than old photos and videos full of friends and family. If you are looking for a digital photo frame to remember all those good memories with your dad, Aura Mason Luxe Frame is a really good choice. Its 9.7-inch display is capable of supporting 2k resolution. It can display both photos and videos and can connect to iCloud and Google Photos to get the latest pictures you took via Wi-Fi. It can be controlled via a smartphone application easily. There are also other options that can also play music along with your photos.

Ambient light

A desktop setup’s look is almost as important as its performance. And we all know that gamers and RGB lights have a very intimate relationship. If you want to improve your desktop with cool lights that are capable of syncing with your other devices, Philips’ Hue product family might be the ideal gift for your father. Philip’s light bars can change how your desktop looks entirely. Philips Hue Play, which also has a double pack option can be stood upright, laid horizontally, or placed onto the back of your monitor with mounts. It can sync with anything you watch, music, and games. With the Hue mobile app, you can set the mood with light anytime you want.

E-reader

There is nothing like relaxing with a page-turner. While some people love the nostalgic feeling of a printed book, some prefer e-readers that can store hundreds of books easily. If your father is a bookworm, you may consider buying him an e-reader as a Father’s Day gift. When it comes to e-readers, the best choice is Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite. Unlike tablets, it isn’t eye-straining and comes with an adjustable warm light to let users find the ideal setting for them. Its 300 PPI glare-free Paperwhite display allows users to easily read in any light, including direct sunlight if your father wants to enjoy a book outdoors. Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite can change anyone’s reading experience with its massive selection.