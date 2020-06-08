Google and UK government agency Crown Commercial Servies signed a deal to ease the access of Google’s cloud services by government agencies. The signed memorandum of understanding that is not legally binding, will provide government agencies to access full range of Google Cloud services with substantial discounts and added benefits. The deal has been on the table since 2019 when the agency approached Google over the matter.

Includes managed and serverless services

The expected result of the MoU is to gather as many suppliers as possible to provide more accessible and affordable cloud-based solutions for public sector. Google has already confirmed discounts for qualifying government bodies.

Mark Palmer, head of public sector EMEA of Google Cloud talked about the signing of the MoU, said,