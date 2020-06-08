Google and UK government agency Crown Commercial Servies signed a deal to ease the access of Google’s cloud services by government agencies. The signed memorandum of understanding that is not legally binding, will provide government agencies to access full range of Google Cloud services with substantial discounts and added benefits. The deal has been on the table since 2019 when the agency approached Google over the matter.
Includes managed and serverless services
The expected result of the MoU is to gather as many suppliers as possible to provide more accessible and affordable cloud-based solutions for public sector. Google has already confirmed discounts for qualifying government bodies.
Mark Palmer, head of public sector EMEA of Google Cloud talked about the signing of the MoU, said,
“This is a significant milestone for us, as we see the results of our focused investment in cloud services and solutions primed and tailored for the public sector. The UK public sector is a major focus for Google Cloud, and this is an opportunity to further support Her Majesty’s government in their digital transformation.”
Discussion about this post