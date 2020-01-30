Google decided to temporarily shut down its offices in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan due to coronavirus outbreak.

According to the latest news, Google decided to shut down its China offices temporarily. The offices are closed for the extended Lunar New Year holiday at the moment. Google also placed a temporary business travel restriction on flying to mainland China and Hong Kong, in accordance with government guidance. Even though most of the Google services are banned in China, the company maintains four official offices in China.

Travel restrictions

Other tech giants have also restricted employee travels recently. Apple has closed a retail store in China and taking other measures to protect employees from the virus. British Airways, Lufthansa, United Airlines and American Airlines also started canceling flights to China due to sharp declines in consumer demand for those flights.