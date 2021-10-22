HostGator, one of the most popular hosting platforms, is celebrating another successful year by giving %70 off on hosting plans packed with various features by HostGator. Bear in mind that this discount fever will only last until October 22, at 11:59 PM CT. With an attention-grabbing %62 off, you can get HostGator’s hatchling packet with many features including a free domain for as low as $2.64 per month.

Advantages of HostGator

One-click WordPress installation.

installation. Free SSL certificate.

certificate. Unmetered bandwidth and storage.

Hosting services for unlimited websites in higher-tier plans.

Free website builder.

Tools to scale businesses for E-commerce websites.

Full Unix Shell, access to raw files and Crontab, Subversion Repository, and support for PHP 7.1, 7.2, and 7.3.

Reliable customer support is available 24/7/365.

Money-back guarantee for 45 days.

Without compromising any security, speed, and reliability, HostGator manages to fulfill users’ hosting needs at affordable prices. The company has been around since 2002, with nearly 2 decades of experience. HostGator has presented excellent tools and features that are simple and have its own website building assistant software as well. The popular hosting service provider has presented various tools and features that are simple and have its own website building assistant software as well.