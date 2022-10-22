As the pandemic continues to spread and people get more paranoid about their safety, it can be difficult for companies to find new IT employees; and even more difficult to keep them around. But don’t despair! We’ve taken the time to research some tips to help you find and keep IT workers during this tumultuous time. Here are some of the best ones:

Employee referrals

You can narrow down the field by looking at employee referrals. When an employee works with a company for a period of time, they can get to know the company’s culture and values better than someone who hasn’t been around as long. They know what kind of work environment they enjoy and what kind of work environment would be most satisfying for them. If they enjoy working at your company, they may also have friends who would fit well into your team!

If you have the budget for it, offering incentives such as bonuses or other perks (such as stock options) can help attract qualified applicants who are looking for more than just a paycheck from their employer.

Company website

A job listing is one of the most effective ways to find new employees for your business. You can post a job listing on your company website or other social media sites where it will be visible to potential candidates in their search results when they’re looking for new opportunities.

The first step is to ensure that your job postings are optimized for search engines. You should also make sure that you’re using the right keywords in your job descriptions and on-site content. If someone searches for “IT developer” and clicks on one of your listings, they need to see a description that makes it clear they’ll be able to perform this role at your company.

Promote your company as an employer of choice! Offer flexible work schedules, telecommuting options, and other benefits that will appeal to job seekers who want to take care of themselves and their families during this difficult time.

Email campaigns

Put together an email campaign to send directly to all of your employees’ contacts who have worked in IT previously (whether they’re still actively employed by your company or not). This can be a great way to find qualified candidates who might be interested in returning to work sooner than later but haven’t yet applied because they don’t want to leave their current positions until after COVID-19 ends.

Job boards

Job boards offer more than just a place for companies to post job openings; they also provide important information about potential candidates so that employers can make informed decisions about who they hire.

The benefit of using a job board is that it makes it easy for you and the candidates to connect with each other. You can post an opening, and then candidates can apply directly through the site. You don’t have to worry about setting up a traditional hiring process, which can be time-consuming and expensive!

Another advantage is that most job boards will only accept candidates who meet certain qualifications. This means that if someone applies without having the right skillset or experience level, they won’t get past the initial screening process.

Virtual job fairs

One of the best ways to find employees for your business during the COVID pandemic is through virtual job fairs. These allow you to reach out to potential candidates without having them come into your office, which could expose them to COVID-19 or other infectious diseases.

You can also use virtual job fairs as part of your recruitment process by advertising them as part of your benefits package or annual review discussion. This way, candidates know what they’re getting into before they accept your offer, which makes them less likely to leave later on if something goes wrong with their employment contract.

Get on LinkedIn!

Linkedin can be a great resource for finding candidates for your business. But before posting an ad or reaching out to potential candidates, be specific about what kind of person you want and why they’d be perfect for your team, especially if you have a hard-to-fill position or a complicated role that requires lots of training or experience. Next, make sure your profile is updated and engaging!

The bottom line

There are plenty of qualified, talented candidates out there who can fill the position. You may have to slightly change your marketing strategy in order to find the IT professionals that you need, and that’s all right. And with the advice above, hopefully, you’ll have a better understanding of how to get started and what could be expected.