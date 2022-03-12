The HTTP protocol, which stands for “HyperText Transfer Protocol”, is a communication protocol that determines the rules between the client (web browser) and the server and enables the viewing of webpages over the network. The HTTP protocol was first used in 1990.

HTTP status codes indicate whether a request sent from the web browser to the web server was successful or unsuccessful. Usually, users may not see these codes in the browser, but status codes are returned to the client in HTTP headers each time the web browser communicates with the server.

HTTP error and status codes are essential for healthy web development and a good user experience. Also, the status codes are important for SEO. If you have many pages that have HTTP errors, it may negatively affect your website on search engines. Also, if you have irregular redirects on your website, search engines may list these pages that you don’t want instead of the pages that you want.

Not every HTTP status code indicates an error. Some codes are informational, some indicate that the webpage opens without any problem or an error has occurred. You will have learned common the HTTP status codes after reading this article. Go ahead and let’s learn the codes!

HTTP status codes can be grouped under 5 classes: Informational, Successful, Redirect, Client Error, and Server Error.

Successful HTTP status codes (200-299) 2xx HTTP status codes indicate that the web browser’s request to the server was successful and the webpage can be opened without any problems. 200 OK HTTP 200 status code means that the request was successful. 201 Created HTTP 201 status code means that the request was successful and a new page/resource was created on the server. 202 Accepted HTTP 202 status code means that the server accepted the request and has not yet processed it. 203 Non-Authoritative Information HTTP 203 status code means that the server processed the request successfully, but is returning information that may be from another source. 204 No Content HTTP 204 status code means that the request was received successfully, but the content is not returned. 205 Reset Content HTTP 205 status code means that the request was received successfully, but the content is not returned. However, the content will be cleared (for example, information filled in a web form). Figure 2: List of Successful HTTP status codes

Redirect HTTP status codes (300-399) 3xx HTTP status codes that inform the web browser that the page/resource requested from the webserver has been redirected to a different page/resource. 300 Multiple Choice HTTP 300 status code means that there is more than one option available on the server. The server can select the option itself or display the options list. 301 Moved Permanently HTTP 301 status code means that the requested page/resource was permanently redirected to another URL. 302 Found HTTP 302 status code means that the requested page/resource was temporarily redirected to a different URL. 303 See Other HTTP 303 status code means that a GET request should be made to a different page/resource. 304 Not Modified HTTP 304 status code means that on the requested page/resource, it is stated that there has been no change since the previous request and the content is not sent. 307 Temporary Redirect HTTP 307 works the same as 302. The difference is the 307 code tells the client to request the original URL the next time. It can also be called a one-time redirect code. Figure 3: List of Redirect HTTP status codes

HTTP client error codes (400-499) 4xx HTTP status codes that indicate that a client-side error has occurred and that the requested page/resource is not found on the server, cannot be accessed or access is blocked. 400 Bad Request HTTP 400 status code means that the request or the structure of the request is incorrect. 401 Unauthorized HTTP 401 status code means that the request requires authentication. 403 Forbidden HTTP 403 status code means that the page/resource is forbidden. 404 Not Found HTTP 404 status code means that the requested page/resource could not be found. 405 Method Not Allowed HTTP 405 status code means that the server does not accept HTTP Method. 410 Gone HTTP 410 status code means that the page/resource was deleted and no longer exists. 429 Too Many Requests HTTP 429 status code means that … Figure 4: List of Client Error HTTP status codes

HTTP server error codes (500-599) 5xx HTTP status codes indicate that a server-side error has occurred and the requested server cannot be accessed. 500 Internal Server Error HTTP 500 status code means that an error occurred on the server and the request could not be fulfilled. 501 Not Implemented HTTP 501 status code means that the server is not configured to fulfill the requested request. 502 Bad Gateway HTTP 502 status code means that Gateway or Proxy server cannot receive a response from the server (upstream server) where the page/resource is located. 503 Service Unavailable HTTP 503 status code means that the server is currently down (down or unreachable). 504 Gateway Timeout HTTP 504 status code means that the Gateway or Proxy server did not receive a response from the server where the page/resource is located (upstream server) within a certain time. Figure: 5: List of Server Error HTTP status codes