Multi-cloud and edge Kubernetes automation provider, Kubermatic, released Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform 2.14 as open-source and has changed its name from Loodse. IT operators will be able to fully automate the management of Kubernetes clusters across a multi-cloud, on-premises, edge, and IoT environments with a single interface. Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform delivers high availability and high density of Kubernetes master control planes, and lowers Kubernetes operational costs.
Features include:
- Support for all major public cloud providers including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, as well as KubeVirt, OpenStack and VMware vSphere environments
- Automated life cycle management with built in provisioning, scaling, updating, and clean up of clusters with an API call
- Central self service portal across multi-cluster, multi-cloud, and multiple regions to deliver Kubernetes-as-a-Service within short time to market
- Multi-tenancy and user management with preset environments for distributed teams
- Infrastructure Logging & Monitoring with Prometheus and Grafana
Sebastian Scheele, CEO of Kubermatic said,
“After a decade of centralized cloud computing, the industry is at the beginning of the next cycle of decentralized computing, now at the edge. Edge computing will only be successful with complete automation of infrastructure and applications. Open-sourcing Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform will allow end users to simplify Day 2 operations and accelerate their journey from the cloud, to the core data center, and up to the edge so they can focus on application development and innovation.”
Discussion about this post