Multi-cloud and edge Kubernetes automation provider, Kubermatic, released Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform 2.14 as open-source and has changed its name from Loodse. IT operators will be able to fully automate the management of Kubernetes clusters across a multi-cloud, on-premises, edge, and IoT environments with a single interface. Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform delivers high availability and high density of Kubernetes master control planes, and lowers Kubernetes operational costs.

Features include:

Support for all major public cloud providers including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, as well as KubeVirt, OpenStack and VMware vSphere environments

Automated life cycle management with built in provisioning, scaling, updating, and clean up of clusters with an API call

Central self service portal across multi-cluster, multi-cloud, and multiple regions to deliver Kubernetes-as-a-Service within short time to market

Multi-tenancy and user management with preset environments for distributed teams

Infrastructure Logging & Monitoring with Prometheus and Grafana

Sebastian Scheele, CEO of Kubermatic said,