Lenovo Data Center Group (DCG) appointed Shonali Chakravarty as Head of Communications for APAC as a part of the company’s efforts to continue to invest in and strengthen management bench-strength to drive data center innovation and growth in the AP region.

To reach APAC’s key markets

Shonali Chakravarty will drive the Data Center Group’s internal and external communication efforts across APAC’s multilingual and diverse geographies including key markets like India, Australia, Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, and South Korea.

Chakravarty talked about her new role, saying,

“Through its data center innovations and relentless pursuit of excellence, Lenovo’s Data Center Group has built a solid reputation for responding to the changing needs of businesses across the APAC region. I look forward to partnering with DCG’s exceptionally talented, diverse and passionate team across the Asia-Pacific market and sharing their stories of grit and determination to redefine the future of data and technology. In these times of heightened emphasis on business continuity, resilience and the new smart normal as we know it, I am delighted to be a part of the solution.”

According to the announcement, Chakravarty who will report to Sachin Bhatia, CMO, Lenovo Data Center Group, APAC, will work closely with Sumir Bhatia, President of DCG, Asia-Pacific and his regional leadership team across the Asia-Pacific. Prior to this, Chakravarty worked as Director, Communications for OYO. Before that, she has had a stint at Uber, heading policy and corporate communications for India SA.