Microsoft has announced that it will extend its partnership with OpenAI through a multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment.

Since OpenAI services recently became widely available, more businesses now use AI technologies provided by it.

technologies provided by it. Microsoft Azure will power all OpenAI workloads across research, products, and API services in its capacity as the company’s sole cloud provider.

With the recent wide release of Microsoft‘s OpenAI services, more companies are now able to incorporate some of the most popular AI technologies, such as the chatting engine ChatGPT. It was speculated that OpenAI’s artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT was going to be integrated into Microsoft’s Word, Outlook, Powerpoint, and more apps on January 11th.

Expanding AI research

To speed up OpenAI’s independent AI research, Microsoft announced that it will increase its expenditures on development and deployment regarding artificial intelligence. Additionally, it declared that it would keep expanding Azure’s top AI infrastructure in order to assist clients in creating and deploying their AI applications on a worldwide basis.

In addition to introducing new types of digital experiences based on OpenAI’s technology, Microsoft will implement OpenAI’s concepts across its consumer and business products. Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft said: