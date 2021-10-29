Tasked to provide a resilient and high-performing foundation for cloud services in Saudi Arabia’s futuristic mega-city NEOM, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will be hosted at the data center. Oracle’s unique dual-region cloud strategy will be utilized in multiple separated locations within the country.

Dual-region cloud strategy

This agreement is a successor to Oracle’s efforts to expand its footprint by opening two dedicated cloud regions in the kingdom. To address the partnership details and future goals, Abdullah al-Swaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology said,

“Saudi Arabia is fast emerging as a global technology hub and NEOM Tech & Digital Hold Co.’s partnerships with Oracle and EzdiTek will enable us to build the foundations required to deliver on our full potential. The data center will not only attract global businesses by creating a powerful platform for knowledge exchange, but it will also empower innovators to pilot their ideas at scale inside the Kingdom. Today’s announcement means the realization of technology that will serve the ambitions of the public and private sector across the region and far beyond, positioning Saudi Arabia at the forefront of the industry,”

A $500 Million joint venture with EzdiTek has been announced by the NEOM Tech & Digital Holding Company following the Oracle. RED and Gensler, architectural and global engineering companies, will be partnering with EzdiTek to empower the data center’s operation and creation.

The data center’s %49 and %51 of shares will be owned by EzdiTek and NEOM Tech & Digital Holding Company respectively. The data center’s location has been strategically decided to be near the nexus of terrestrial and sub-sea cables. Providing customers with reliable and fast connectivity.