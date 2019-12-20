Several PHP frameworks allow developing web applications. We will take a view of the top 7 PHP frameworks that are very popular in 2020.

What is PHP Framework?

PHP (recursive acronym for PHP: Hypertext Preprocessor) is a widely-used open source general-purpose scripting language that is especially suited for web development and can be embedded into HTML. It is used for building dynamic websites and applications. A PHP Framework is a basic platform that allows us to develop web applications using PHP.

Top PHP Frameworks for web development

There are dozens of PHP frameworks to choose from, and each comes with excellent features to create quality PHP code. Here are the top 7 PHP frameworks in 2020 for web development.

Laravel

Laravel is a web application framework. It’s widely preferred by web artisans to develop topmost solutions. Laravel offers a complete solution for all kinds of concrete projects. It is needed to note that it is an easy framework with no considerable learning curve. Its queue management helps tasks in the background and logs activity when tasks are running in the front-end.

Top features of Laravel:

Simple, fast routing engine.

Powerful dependency injection container.

Multiple back-ends for session and cache storage.

Expressive, intuitive database ORM.

Database agnostic schema migrations.

Robust background job processing.

Real-time event broadcasting.

Go to Laravel’s Documentation

Symfony

Symfony is one of the most popular PHP frameworks used for developing high-end web applications. Symfony components are a set of decoupled and reusable PHP libraries. It provides developers with several reusable PHP code and components. It meets demand large-scale enterprise solutions. The company also provides training courses in different languages.

Popular PHP projects using Symfony:

Drupal

Joomla

eZ Platform

Grav

Magento

PrestaShop

Sylius

Shopware

Go to Symfony’s Documentation

CakePHP

CakePHP is the right choice for beginners. It helps in developing commercial web solutions rapidly. Scaffolding functionality and code generation features to speed up the development process and make building both small and complex systems more straightforward, more manageable. It is free for commercial or personal use. Brands that build varied web solutions should prefer CakePHP.

Top features of CakePHP from it’s website

Use code generation and scaffolding features to build prototypes rapidly.

No complicated XML or YAML files. Just setup your database, and you’re ready to bake.

CakePHP is licensed under the MIT license, which makes it perfect for use in commercial applications.

The things you need are built-in. Translations, database access, caching, validation, authentication, and much more are all built into one of the original PHP MVC frameworks.

Instead of having to plan where things go, CakePHP comes with a set of conventions to guide you in developing your application.

CakePHP comes with built-in tools for input validation, CSRF protection, Form tampering protection, SQL injection prevention, and XSS prevention. CakePHP codebase itself has been audited through the Mozilla Secure Open Source program.

Go to CakePHP’s Documentation

Zend Framework

Zend Framework is a collection of professional PHP packages to develop web applications and services using PHP 5.6+. It provides object-oriented code using a broad spectrum of language features. It is widely preferred for building professional enterprise-level web applications. It also supports AJAX and third-party components.

Go to Zend Framework’s Documentation

Phalcon

Phalcon says, “Developers do not need to know C to use Phalcon. Its functionality is exposed as PHP classes and interfaces under the Phalcon namespace, ready to be used.” It has features like universal autoloader, caching, asset management, and more. When we compare with other frameworks, it uses a minimal amount of resources, which results in fast HTTP requests.

Go to Phalcon’s Documentation

FuelPHP

It is a modern and modular PHP framework that has full HMVC (Hierarchical Model-View-Controller) implementation. It has different features, including powerful and lightweight support for ORM, security enhancements, template parsing, authentication framework, and several other packages, application modules.

Go to FuelPHP’s Documentation

CodeIgniter

CodeIgniter is a robust PHP framework with a minimal footprint, built for developers who need a simple and elegant toolkit to create full-featured web applications. It comes with several advanced features like clear documentation, string security, nearly zero configuration. It differs from other frameworks, requires minimal coding to build creative solutions.

Go to CodeIgniter’s Documentation