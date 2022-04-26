Open-source solutions provider, Red Hat announced Red Hat Application Foundations. With Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat Application Foundations will help accelerate containerized application development and delivery across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. It also serves as a toolkit allowing customers to build and integrate application and data services quickly.

Foundation for scalable applications

Red Hat Application Foundations provides an integrated solution designed to connect applications within and outside of the container environment. The solution is optimized for OpenShift and it brings key application services and components to employ cloud-native application patterns and bring the applications to customers. It enables customers to easily create and integrate applications.

Red Hat Application Foundations offers ready-to-implement components, including high-performance data streaming services, API management, service connectivity, lightweight runtimes and frameworks, and more. It allows organizations to modernize their application with scalability, agility, and extensibility. Red Hat’s new solutions can be used alongside software from technology ecosystem partners and in-house developed capabilities, helping organizations create the right applications to achieve their business goals.

Red Hat Application Foundations unlocks multiple modernization patterns through microservices, APIs, event-driven architectures, and more, to support this movement to the cloud. The foundation is focusing on helping developers discover new and better ways to create and scale cloud-native IT infrastructures.