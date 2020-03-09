Each year, Red Hat Summit brings together customers, partners, community members, and Red Hatters to talk about the open-source innovations and best practices. This year, according to the announcement, for protecting the safety and wellbeing of Red Hat Summit attendees, Red Hat decided to rebuild Red Hat Summit 2020 as a virtual event. and cancel the physical event at San Francisco’s Moscone Center.

Registered attendees have two options

The Red Hat Summit was planned to be held at San Francisco’s Moscone Center. Due to Corona Virus concerns, it is going to be virtual. The Red Hat Summit Virtual Experience will be a free, immersive multi-day event from April 28-29, 2020. There will be keynotes, breakout sessions, access to Red Hat experts, and more.

Attendees who were registered for Red Hat Summit will have the option of rollover their conference pass to Red Hat Summit 2021. It is also possible for the registered attendees to refund their conference pass. Red Hat will send an e-mail about these options. Additional information about The Red Hat Summit Virtual Experience will release on the Red Hat blog.