Markus Asch appointed as CEO of Rittal International, enclosures, power distribution, climate control, IT infrastructure, software solutions provider and RSS International. He will be responsible for all the Business Units of the company. Asch also assumes overall responsibility for Rittal Software & Service (RSS) International.

25 years of experience

Prior to joining Rittal International, Mr. Asch has held various management positions at Alfred Kärcher, KG, the family-owned company and world market leader for cleaning equipment, most recently as Deputy CEO and CTO. During his leadership, Kärcher Professional has evolved into the clear technology and market leader in the B2B sector. Professor Friedhelm Loh, Owner and CEO, Friedhelm Loh Group, said,