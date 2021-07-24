The GPPA Program, a first-of-its-kind, aggregated approach to collective renewable energy contracting, was recognized by judges as a top example of the exemplary work being done in the fields of energy and environmental management.

Transitioning to renewable energy

Transitioning to renewable energy is one of the biggest levers companies have for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The groundbreaking GPPA Program is a renewable energy initiative that supports Walmart’s Project Gigaton, which aims to avoid one gigaton (one billion metric tons) of carbon dioxide from Walmart’s global value chain by 2030. The GPPA Program brings together Walmart’s US suppliers to go to market for renewable energy as a cohort, democratizing market access and enabling decarbonization and climate action.

The GPPA Program is designed to both educate Walmart suppliers about renewable energy procurement and accelerate adoption by giving suppliers who may not otherwise be able to participate access to utility-scale power purchase agreements (PPAs). The GPPA Program utilizes Schneider Electric‘s NEO Network, a digital collaboration platform and global community of more than 400 corporate renewable energy purchasers and solution providers.

Since the GPPA’s launch in September 2020, 84 Walmart suppliers have joined the program. To date, approximately 50 suppliers have completed onboarding trainings and are advancing through the education phase.

