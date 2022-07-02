As the name suggests, data is what makes a data center valuable. Security, integrity, and accessibility of data are also crucial for a data center. It is also important that devices used with these three safety principles are properly maintained. Let’s take a look at cabinets and accessories that can be used in a data center.

What is a cabinet?

A rack cabinet is an enclosure system that is resistant to impacts and required for the regular mounting of devices used in the field of IT. It balances the electric current thanks to its thin electrostatic paint surface. Cabinets are subject to a standard in terms of volume and size. If you know the features of the devices to be placed in the cabinet, you can easily plan and fit them.

Details of cabinet sizes

Before buying a cabinet or device, you should plan your needs and the dimensions of the devices very well. Otherwise, you may need an extra support shelf. This can narrow your room to a certain extent, and this can happen IF you have extra room for a support shelf. Let’s check the details of cabinet dimensions.

The unit we use on the cabinet is inches. The most commonly used mounting width is 19 inches. However, there are also 10-inch or rarely, 21-inch versions.

“U” unit height is referred to as server rack height. It is one of the most accepted ways to classify a device’s dimensions. 1U is equivalent to 1.75″ or 44.45mm. The U unit gives us information about how many modules can fit in the cabinet.

If you want to invest in large-size cabinets, you can look into 42U and 48U closed racks. Cabinet sizes have become standard, but it is possible to see non-standard cabinet sizes as well.

The server cabinet depth generally varies between 24 and 46 inches. You should count the depth information while planning for new devices; check their datasheet for depth values.

Cabinet types

There are two different cabinet types that you can choose according to your needs.

Open frame rack

An open cabinet, which is also known as a “rack” or “open frame rack”, has its all sides open. This makes it easier to interact with the devices when needed. It is also economical, you can easily use it when you need a large number of shelves. What is bad about racks is, that they tend to collect dust much easier. Additionally, people with malicious intent will be able to physically access the devices, if they have access to the room.

Pros

Cheap

Cons

Open to physical access

Tend to gather dust

Enclosed cabinet

An enclosed cabinet (or just “cabinet”) is closed on the right and left sides and offers a glass door where you can lock the cabinet. Because of the glass panel, you can view the status of the servers. A closed cabinet is safer than open cabinets and prevents dust accumulation. Their cost is higher than open frame racks, as expected.

Pros

More secure against physical access

Cooling options are more flexible

More resistant to dust

Cons

Higher costs

Limited access to the devices

Cabinet accessories