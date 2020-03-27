Researchers are working for testing billions of combinations of substances and simulating the virus’s response requires an incredible amount of computing resources. In order to support the international research community, Helio AG announced that any research organization, laboratory, university that works on COVID-19 and related research or applications can use Helio’s proprietary platform without any cost. This platform provides a connection to data centers across Europe.

Opening up the company’s network

The Helio platform can more efficiently perform computing tasks, like the rendering of 3D films and animations or the simulation of physical phenomena by connecting a network of individual data centers.

Kevin Häfeli, founder and CEO of Helio, said:

“Switzerland is very much affected by the virus, and we started to wonder how we can help. We have worked with research organizations in the past and know that often the availability of computing resources is a key challenge. To do our bit, we will open up our network for anyone to use and make our team available to help connect computing tasks on short notice.”

Some of the operators such as SysEleven in Berlin and Ops One in Zurich have already started connecting their infrastructure to Helio.

Christoph Buchli, CTO of Helio says: