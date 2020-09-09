Slack reported financial results for its second-quarter fiscal year 2021. Slack total revenue for this period was $215.9 million, an increase of 49% year-over-year. The company also announced that at the end of the quarter, it has 130,000 paid customers, up 30% year-over-year. Slack also stated that calculated billings was $218.2 million. GAAP gross profit was $187.5 million, or 86.8% gross margin, compared to $113.9 million, or 78.5% gross margin, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP gross profit was $190.9 million, or 88.4% gross margin, compared to $126.3 million, or 87.1% gross margin, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.

$870 million to $876 million

Slack also announced a financial outlook for the next quarter and the fiscal year. Slack currently expects total revenue of $222 million to $225 million, representing year-over-year growth of 32% to 33% and total revenue of $870 million to $876 million, representing year-over-year growth of 38% to 39%. Stewart Butterfield, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Slack said,