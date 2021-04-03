Enartia is a group of bands focused on digital empowerment. Enartia was founded in 2004 and providing services like domain registration, hosting, WordPress and other cloud services in Greece, Albania and Serbia. To date, Enartia is the only ICANN accredited registrar in Greece.

Greek hosting market

After the acquisition, the current management, as well as the rest of the team headquartered in Heraklion, Crete will remain on board. The Greek web hosting market has +10M inhabitants, an economy driven by small and medium businesses.

The Greek market is an exciting opportunity for team.blue. Jonas Dhaenens, CEO of team.blue said,