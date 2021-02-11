Cloud7 is pleased to announce the winners of 2020. We are very excited to announce these awards for the first time. The Cloud7 2020 Awards feature 7 categories. The program celebrates the brightest and the best in the web hosting industry, cloud computing, and data center solutions.
Shared hosting is the most common option for basic web hosting. As a single physical server hosts, multiple sites shared hosting keeps the costs low. We selected the best shared hosting provider considering disk space and traffic, flexibility, uptime, control panels, support, pre-installed applications, and free bonuses.
Best VPS Hosting Provider
Virtual Private Servers are beneficial for most small and medium-sized enterprises in many ways. We considered some criteria like affordable prices, free backups, experience, and reliability while choosing the best VPS hosting provider.
Best Dedicated Server Hosting Provider
Dedicated server hosting is a good fit for websites that face a substantial amount of traffic, serve business-critical applications. Scalability, security, administrative access, and server configuration, operating system choices, hardware spesifications, control panel options are some of the important criteria that we considered.
Best Cloud Computing Service Provider
Cloud computing companies offer services from full application development platforms to servers, storage, and virtual desktops. Allowing easy management of add or remove capacity, special tools, pricing, automated backups are some of our criteria while choosing the best cloud computing service provider.
Best WordPress Hosting Provider
Using WordPress hosting can increase the efficiency essentially for WordPress-based websites. Free migration, WordPress management tools, and technical support are the main three key factors for WordPress hosting. We also considered multiple server types, uptime and load speed, and technical and general support, and more.
Best Reseller Hosting Provider
Reseller hosting is a form of web hosting as an add-on service. Reseller hosting is an inexpensive way for web hosting entrepreneurs to start a business. Most reseller hosting plans allow resellers to create their own service plans and choose their own pricing structure. In many cases, resellers are able to establish their own branding via customized control panels and servers. We considered quality, pricing, and customization.
Best Web Hosting Control Panel
Web hosting control panels allows users to effectively manage all the tasks related to web hosting. These control panels offer various features including DNS management, account management, backups, SSL certificates, etc.
